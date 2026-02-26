TikTok content creator Sweet Kyerewaa has criticised the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over what she describes as excessive electricity charges linked to new prepaid meters

TikTok content creator Sweet Kyerewaa has joined a growing number of Ghanaians voicing frustration over what they describe as excessive electricity charges by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

In a video shared on her TikTok page, the influencer openly expressed concern about the rapid depletion of prepaid credit on the newly installed electricity meters.

Sweet Kyerewaa calls out ECG over what she describes as excessive electricity charges. Photo credit: sweet_kyerewaa/TikTok

According to her, despite making conscious efforts to reduce consumption, her electricity units continue to run out at what she considers an alarming rate.

Kyerewaa explained that she has deliberately switched off her air conditioner and other high-energy-consuming appliances in a bid to conserve power.

However, she claims that even with these measures in place, her prepaid credit barely lasts beyond a week.

Her public complaint adds to a wave of concerns from consumers across the country who have recently criticised what they describe as skyrocketing electricity costs and unusually fast meter readings.

Some users have questioned whether the new meters are accurately calibrated, while others believe the issue may be linked to broader tariff adjustments.

Calling for urgent intervention, Kyerewaa appealed to the appropriate authorities to treat the matter as a critical national concern.

Kyerewaa joins other Ghanaians demanding answers over rising power costs. Photo caption: Electricity Company of Ghana/Facebook

She further criticised the portable electronic device attached to the newly installed meters, which consumers use to purchase and monitor prepaid electricity.

According to her, the gadget is unnecessarily bulky and frequently malfunctions, sometimes failing to respond during transactions.

She argued that beyond the issue of fast-draining units, the technical challenges associated with the device have compounded the frustration of many users.

She again urged regulators and power distributors to investigate the complaints thoroughly and provide clarity to consumers.

Her remarks have since sparked fresh debate online, with many sharing similar experiences and demanding greater transparency in electricity billing.

Lady weeps over rapid prepaid credit depletion

A young lady has sparked an emotional reaction from Ghanaians after a video of sobbing went viral online.

The reason for her tears was the soaring cost of electricity, coupled with the rapid depletion of prepaid credit, something she lamented had taken a toll on her.

The lady, known on TikTok as @becoming_akua, who could not control her tears, indicated that she does not use certain electrical appliances, yet her electricity consumption remains high.

With tears rolling down her cheeks, the young lady stated that she spends between GH¢300 and GH¢400 on electricity monthly, and recently purchased GH¢500 worth of electricity, but that still did not last the month.

Woman rants over ECG bills

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman had lashed out over soaring electricity costs, stressing how her household allegedly struggled with draining prepaid bills.

She detailed how her GH¢1,000 prepaid electricity credit dropped to GH¢240 in six days, despite turning off all appliances and leaving no gadgets running.

