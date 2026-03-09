Celebrated influencer Ama Burland opened up on how she turned a personal hobby into the thriving Diya Organics conglomerate, inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere

Starting with just GH¢50 and 10 bottles, Ama Burland tested her hair oil concept, selling out instantly and laying the foundation for a booming haircare business

Ama Burland recently celebrated a major personal milestone with the arrival of her first luxury car in Ghana, a custom-painted BMW X4 M, thrilling fans and followers

Entrepreneur and social media influencer Ama Burland has captured widespread online attention after sharing the story of how she started her Diya Organics hair oil business.

Ama Burland opens up about starting Diya Organics with just GH¢50, turning a personal passion into a successful business. Image credit: Princess Burland/Instagram.

Speaking during an interview on the Konnected Minds Podcast on YouTube, also known as Princess Burland, she explained that launching the business was a natural extension of a personal passion rather than a struggle.

Ama Burland shared that she had been making the hair oil for her own use for some time.

Diya Organics began with ¢50 - Ama Burland

After sharing the ingredients on her personal YouTube channel, some fans expressed interest but noted difficulty in sourcing the components themselves.

This prompted her to package the hair growth oil she initially prepared for personal use into bottles for sale.

Starting with just GH¢50, which she invested in purchasing bottles, she offered ten units of the hair oil. Her social media reach proved decisive as the first ten bottles sold within 30 minutes.

Encouraged by this initial success, she turned the venture into a fully fledged business, expanding her product line to include hair conditioners and other haircare items.

Building on her online influence, Ama now runs a full-service salon offering a range of hairstyling services. Her strategic use of social media has not only driven business growth but also created passive income streams alongside her work as an influencer.

Ama Burland’s journey illustrates how leveraging personal passion and digital influence can transform small-scale ideas into widely accepted and profitable businesses. Her story continues to inspire many aspiring entrepreneurs who aim to turn online presence into tangible business success.

Watch the YouTube video below.

Ama Burland ships new BMW X4 M

The influencer and media personality was ecstatic and could not contain her joy at ticking one item off her bucket list after so many years of working hard to achieve her dreams.

She took to social media to express her elation. In the caption of her Instagram reel, she announced:

“God is good. Shipped, Cleared and sprayed from grey to black by @daautoltd.gh.”

Ama’s sleek 2025 BMW X4 M, shipped from overseas, was given a full transformation by D.A. Auto Ltd Ghana, receiving customs clearance and a fresh custom paint job that turned it from grey to glossy black.

In the captivating video, Ama, who is Samsung's newest ambassador, looked visibly proud and excited as she danced in front of the car, which was parked outside the apartment where she resides with her best friend and influencer Gisela Amponsah. The reel concluded with someone test-driving the car out of the compound.

This sparkling ride marked a personal achievement for Ama, her first luxury car shipped into the country. With the custom paint and official clearance completed, she officially unveiled it to fans and followers on her social media pages.

Ama Burland ships her first car, a BMW X4 M, to Ghana and celebrates with a video. Image Credit: @princess_burland

Ama Burland shares her GH¢480k business revenue

YEN.com.gh reported that influencer and entrepreneur Ama Burland had a powerful response to a social media troll who questioned why young women looked up to her.

In a bold clapback, Ama shared screenshots showing her hair products business generated GH¢480,000 in revenue in just three months. She also spoke passionately about her journey as a businesswoman, using the moment to inspire others and highlight the value of hard work.

The post sparked massive reactions online, with many praising Ama for her transparency, success, and impact on young women in Ghana and beyond.

