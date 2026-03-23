A Ugandan woman was left devastated after being informed that she could no longer live in Turkey following immigration regulations

She was told that her immigration status did not permit her to work in Turkey, and as a result, she had to leave the country immediately

Netizens flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, offering encouragement and urging her to be proud of what she had already achieved back home

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A Ugandan woman who has lived in Turkey for about six years has been deported back to her home country, facing the challenges of starting life anew.

A Ugandan woman, Dassy Jenny, faces deportation from Turkey due to immigration issues after six years of living abroad. Image credit: Lynne Zaabu World/YouTube

Source: UGC

In a YouTube video, Dassy Jenny shared the struggles she faced during her deportation and her determination to rebuild her life from the ground up.

Her deportation, according to her, came after overstaying her permit, following the denial of her application for an extension.

Upon arriving in Uganda, she had no money and was able to manage only with the support of friends who came to her aid.

Fortunately, Dassy owns a two-room building in her home country, although it remains unfurnished. This has provided her with a place to sleep and relief from landlord disputes. However, her living conditions have raised concerns about her ability to fully settle and restart comfortably.

Despite the challenges, Dassy expressed gratitude for the support she has received and emphasised her determination to rebuild her life after years abroad.

Watch the full story in the YouTube video below.

Reactions to woman deported from Turkey

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on tightened immigration laws around the world.

@mimitiberondwa8093 wrote:

"Don't be sad. At least you have a roof over your head. God is good."

@flowers2270 stated:

"Whoever helped you with the building process back home should also be recognised for such good work. Congratulations!"

@yvonnemoore1128 commented:

"Her house is lovely. Many people work very hard and send home money to their relatives to build houses, but when they are deported, there is no money & no house."

@sherrys1034 shared:

"The bright side is she is young and looks healthy. She can start over and build in her homeland. God Bless."

@PRperson-b4v indicated:

"But it's a good house already, baby girl, be proud of yourself."

Ghanaian couple deported from Sweden

The quest of a Ghanaian couple to seek greener pastures in Sweden has hit a snag after they were reportedly deported.

They were found to have not met the requirements for living and working in the country, and were instructed to return home.

Dorcas Dadzie, a Ghanaian resident in Sweden, disclosed in an interview with SVTV Africa.

She explained that it all happened after the man and his wife had moved to Sweden as a student couple.

Upon completion of their studies, the woman was fortunate to get a job but was told her immigration status did not allow her to work in the country.

She was therefore informed that they needed to return to Ghana and apply for the job from there, if they wanted to return to Sweden.

Dorcas also raised concerns as to whether the woman and her husband would be allowed back into the country for the job she was offered.

"There are a lot of people in the country who are willing to do those jobs, so I doubt they would be offered visas to come here to do that job."

A Ghanaian couple is reportedly deported from Sweden after failing to meet the requirements to work and live in the country. Photo credit: @ODD ANDERSEN / Staff

Source: UGC

Ghanaian man deported from Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man who had lived in Canada as a permanent resident had been deported from the country.

Nana Agyeman, speaking in an interview on Milo TV GH, said that he was detained by airport officials over his documents as an asylum seeker.

It was found that he still had all his Ghanaian documents intact, including his national identity card, NHIS card, and even his renewed Ghana passport.

Source: YEN.com.gh