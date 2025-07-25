Kumawood actor Lil Win was not happy about a Ghanaian television station showing his movie without approval

He took to Instagram to share a snippet of the video he found on TikTok and spoke about taking legal action

Many people shared diverse opinions on the seasoned actor's statement he made in the Instagram caption

Kumawood actor Lil Win has expressed his displeasure at Ghanaian television stations showing his movies without his consent.

Lil Win calls out TV station

Lil Win on Instagram shared a video he found on TikTok of one of his fans claiming that they were enjoying his 2024 released movie, A Country Called Ghana, in the comfort of their home.

The fan mentioned that a television station was showing the movie, and he was enjoying it for free, despite the movie being available to stream on Amazon Prime.

The seasoned actor in the caption of the Instagram post, called out the television station for showing his movie for free while others were paying to watch it on Amazon Prime.

"STOP PIRATING OUR MOVIES...This Person Watching This Movie Didn’t Buy It To Watch On “AMAZON PRIME” But Watching It Free On A Ghana TV Station..."

In his powerful message to the local television station, he mentioned that he should not be blamed if he were to take the legal route.

He stated that it was enough and warned other local media houses to refrain from airing his movies without paying for it.

"Don’t Blame LILWIN If He Takes This TV Stations Or This Person To Court...Enough Is Enough....My Name Is FRANK FIIFI GHARBIN, DIRECTOR Of “A COUNTRY CALLED GHANA”.... "

Lil Win concluded his message saying that finding the video on TikTok on a fan's account broke his heart. He mentioned that he was saddened seeing his movie being pirated.

"This Breaks My Heart ❤️, I’m SAD 😢 Seeing My Movie Being PIRATED"

Reactions to Lil Win's plea

One person justified the actions of the television station for showing Lil Win's movie without authorisation.

Others urged the Kumawood actor to sue the television station while talking about the effort and hard work that went into making of the movie and promoting it.

The diverse opinions of netizens to Lil Win calling a Ghanaian TV station out for showing his movie without approval are below:

el_panda7777 said:

"The movie dey telegram sef ..chill house😂."

don_cappu_ccino said:

"I have no problem with what I read in the caption, buh my problem is, what if the station also bought it on Amazon to show it to gain more audience for their station,.....just as I would buy it and watch with my friend on a laptop to show them how Good your movie and Ideas are, won't it promote you as well, ? Plus how do you want our older Mothers, fathers, and Grandparents who don't know a much about technology even as to select a contact on their phone get access to the Joy you showout in your movies too? Same time it way the person being promoted here is you Kwadwo and thats the brighter side we should focus on , 95% of both foreign and local movies get pirated on that doesn't mean, for example Ryan Coogler the producer of Sinners couldn't make profit from that movie ,you see let's be thinking about these stuff and look at them from a brighter side 🤔."

hajiaamaamat said:

"And he’s even proud of it to the extent of showing it. Wow I can’t believe this!!"

precocious.doreen said:

"Sue the station ASAP."

ogajoell said:

"Shebi when our Nigerian producers were lamenting, Ghanaians were smiling."

akua_bempomaah said:

"These Tv stations kwraa why."

yirbie said:

It's even on YouTube i watch it finished."

p_r_i_n_c_e.a06 said:

"Amazon Prime sef I can’t see the video."

abei_qu said:

"Can’t find it on Amazon Prime ooo."

Nigerian content creator praises Lil Win

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian content creator Mr Anything Eatable showered praise on Ghanaian actor and producer Lil Win for his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

In a recent TikTok video, the popular creator described the project as one of the biggest movies to come out of Africa. He applauded Lil Win’s vision and creativity, saying that behind-the-scenes footage of the film left him in awe. According to him, the Kumawood star is taking Ghanaian cinema to a new level.

His remarks stirred reactions on social media, with fans and critics alike weighing in on the film’s potential and Lil Win’s growing influence in the African film industry.

