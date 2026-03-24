A Ghanaian military officer addressed concerns from a prospective security service recruit about skincare routines, advising that training prioritises discipline over luxury products

Officer Pablo, in a viral video, discouraged prospective applicants from sending expensive skincare items, recommending practical, affordable alternatives instead

According to the officer, recruits will have limited time for skincare, and expensive products may be confiscated, urging applicants to focus on resilience and basic care

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A Ghanaian military officer has captured attention online after responding to a prospective security service recruit, sparking widespread discussion on social media.

Ghanaian military officer advises recruits to prioritise discipline over luxury skincare during military training. Image credit: Ghana Armed Forces/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a viral TikTok video, the officer addressed a question from a female applicant who asked if she could send skincare products with her to the training camp if she is selected.

The soldier advised that bringing such products would be unnecessary, explaining that recruits would not have enough time to focus on themselves and manage basic hygiene while at the camp. Instead, he recommended sending simple, affordable items like shea butter, which is effective and practical.

He cautioned that expensive skincare products are often confiscated during training, leaving recruits to rely on basic items. He also noted that deodorants, commonly requested, are frequently taken from recruits, encouraging them to adapt and care for their skin naturally as part of the discipline and resilience the service aims to instil in its officers.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Security analyst criticises Muntaka over recruitment

Also, renowned security analyst Richard Kumadoe has issued a strong critique of the Minister of Interior and Asawase Member of Parliament, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, over the centralised recruitment exercise for Ghana’s security services.

Renowned security analyst Richard Kumadoe has sent a strong message to the Minister of Interior, who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed, over the centralised recruitment exercise for Ghana’s security services.

Speaking during an interview with JoyNews TV on Thursday, March 12, 2026, Kumadoe, a seasoned fraud prevention expert and security consultant, urged the Minister to step aside and allow the four security agencies, the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prison Service, and Fire Service, to manage their recruitment independently.

Richard Kumadoe criticises the Interior Minister’s involvement in the four security services recruitment process. Image credit: Richard Kumadoe/LinkedIn, Ministry of Interior/Facebook

Source: UGC

Kumadoe expressed concern over the minister’s approach to the recruitment process.

"When you look at it, the government has not really spent any money but has charged the people. I think when it comes to refunding the money, the Minister of Interior should be available enough to answer that question," he stated.

He added:

"It was the language the minister used, the approach, and the process he set in place that has created this uproar. This is leading to miscommunication and misleading information."

Kumadoe strongly advised that political interference in operational recruitment processes should end:

"I am urging the minister to step aside and allow the agencies to do their recruitment. Getting involved as a minister without operational competencies while providing oversight responsibilities has created problems for the government, himself, and the entire system."

Watch the full YouTube interview below.

Four Key advise for Interior Minister Muntaka

During the interview, Kumadoe outlined four key recommendations for Minister Muntaka

1. Kumadoe insisted that the minister’s words have been inconsistent and incoherent, causing confusion among applicants and the public. He emphasised that alignment with recruitment goals is crucial.

"Minister Muntaka must stop speaking because his words are inconsistent and not aligned with the expectations of applicants. Clarity and coherence are essential for public trust," Kumadoe said.

2. He urged the minister to step back and allow the security agencies to undertake their recruitment independently, warning that political interference undermines standard procedures.

"The minister should remove himself from the process and let each agency carry out its recruitment. Interference only jeopardises transparency and operational integrity," Kumadoe stated.

3. Kumadoe called for a clear separation between political officeholders and recruitment, stressing that no politician should influence selection into the security services.

"Let’s make it a point that no politician is involved in recruitment. Political interference compromises fairness and accountability in our security institutions," he argued.

4. Finally, he stressed that applying standard recruitment procedures, as practised in other jurisdictions, would prevent disputes, miscommunication, and public distrust.

"Let standard procedures be applied across all agencies. Following established protocols ensures fairness and prevents the problems we are currently witnessing," Kumadoe concluded.

Applicants urged to screenshot aptitude test results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that as several applicants across the country await the publication of their aptitude test results, a popular Ghanaian content creator, Dora Esinam, stepped in with firm and timely guidance.

In a Facebook post on March 4, 2026, the official date communicated by the government for the commencement of result publication, she urged candidates to act swiftly and strategically when checking up on the CSERP portal.

Dora Esinam advised security service applicants to immediately take a screenshot as soon as their status showed 'qualified', ensuring that their identification details were clearly captured in the image for added safety.

Source: YEN.com.gh