Wode Maya took to social media to campaign against the rising misuse of aphrodisiacs, warning young men about the severe long-term health risks

During a visit to a dialysis centre, he was amazed to find numerous young men as patients, most suffering complications linked to excessive use of aphrodisiacs

He described the situation as alarming, urging young men to prioritise their health and avoid risking lifelong consequences for temporary pleasure

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Ghanaian content creator and YouTuber Wode Maya has sparked concern among his fans after sharing a troubling experience online.

Wode Maya raises alarm about young men on dialysis linked to aphrodisiac misuse. Image credit: Wode Maya/X, Edens Garden

Source: UGC

In a recent X post, the influencer disclosed that he visited a dialysis centre and was alarmed to find that a large number of patients were young men.

According to Wode Maya, many of these cases were linked to the misuse of aphrodisiacs, medications popular among some men seeking to boost performance in bed.

Expressing his deep concern, the content creator used the post to caution young men against overusing these substances, warning that the temporary satisfaction they provide can come at a lifelong cost to their health.

In his post, Wode Maya wrote:

"I just came out of a dialysis centre, and the number of young men there was really alarming. Apparently, many of the cases were linked to the misuse of aphrodisiacs. Dear young men, trying to impress a woman by going to extremes isn’t worth risking your health. Take care of your body. No moment of pleasure is worth a lifetime of consequences."

The message has sparked widespread reactions online, with many praising Wode Maya for highlighting a growing public health concern. His post also raised questions about his own health, as fans who admire him closely expressed concern for his well-being.

Read the full X post by Wode Maya below.

Reactions pour in on Wode Maya post

Netizens and followers of the Ghanaian content creator have shared their thoughts on the advice he posted on his X platform.

Below are some of the most notable comments.

@say_your_mind wrote:

"What about taking it once a week? I’m asking for a friend."

@JakeJake659641 shared:

"Young Men never try to impress that gender oo. Go under 5min she will complain. Go over 1hr she will still complain. Bring 2 inches, she will complain. Bring 6 inches, she will still complain."

@KUMASI_MP asked:

"What about the spray wode? I think that one is better than the one through the mouth."

@MaameEsi wrote:

"I hope you're doing well?"

@jinx__lord indicated:

"You no talk am early oo. I just finished one full bottle of Imax on top of the dragon one bottle. Just about to tie my teds now and wait for the OS."

@Mmonkoaa shared:

"Coconut water + Bitter cola + Cloves + Ginger + dates >>>>>"

Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, decries difficulty entering Cameroon despite holding a diplomatic passport. Photo credit: Wodemaya/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Wode Maya decries difficulty entering Cameroon

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, has expressed frustration after facing difficulties entering Cameroon despite holding a diplomatic passport.

Maya, who was granted a diplomatic passport in October 2025 for his contributions to promoting Ghana’s image globally, suggested in a Facebook post that he was surprised by the actions of the Cameroon immigration authorities.

The diplomatic passport, which was part of the government’s initiative to empower cultural ambassadors, is expected to facilitate easier travel for its holders.

Source: YEN.com.gh