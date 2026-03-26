An elderly Ghanaian fisherman disclosed the huge amount he earns on a good day when he goes fishing

Even though he admitted that he does not always make such an amount, his full disclosure has led to some netizens expressing scepticism

Meanwhile, others who claim to have lived along the coast argued that he was not lying since there are rich fishermen

An elderly man who works as a fisherman has stated the amount of money he makes from his career, and that has got many talking on social media.

The elderly man explained that there are days when they do not catch many fish when they go to sea. That leads to low income during such times.

An elderly fisherman says he makes up to GH¢200,000 on good days when he goes fishing. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, he added that on the days when they record a bumper catch, he makes good money from selling the fish.

"On good days, when we record a bumper catch, I can get GH¢200,000 in a day. Because the fish is expensive. Sometimes our canoe gets filled when we go fishing. It is a mystery."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to the fishermen's earnings

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Some people said the fisherman's earnings were unbelievable, while others who claimed to live along the coast explained how they could make that money easily.

Read the posts below:

@mr_kwabla said:

"Wow, 200000ghc. I doubt if he knows the amount he is mentioning there."

@althunterpro wrote:

"Possibly a lie. How many fishermen own a house sef?"

@_sadatgh responded:

"Do you know that the boats Ebo Noah used to create content with dey cost more than Ghc 2M? They do get money, but such a trip takes days to weeks or a month. But they don’t own the boats, and they are not the ones doing the selling. So it’s more like they are just workers."

@PaaCqow said:

"The CS is crazy!! y'all underestimating fishermen?? I have fishermen sending 210,000RMB (almost 400,000ghc) to me to buy trucks/cars from China. You think they're poor? You'll soon understand why lots of young guys from the coasts join fishing after high school and not continue."

@doom_mood1 wrote:

"Think of it as fish farming. We wait for months to even harvest, and despite all the feed, we still make some profits. These guys be catching these fish daily. So just imagine."

@siasem_saa said:

"People in the comment section saying he's capping be funny.😂 In that bumper period, they really make a lot. If you ever meet a boat owner, try asking! Not all glitters, though, because sometimes they run at a heavy loss on fuel and food for the trip."

@1real_Benson wrote:

"Don’t undermine fishermen ooo eer they get money oooo."

@lamartheo said:

"Since tuna can be sold for 6-7k cedis, I won't doubt him."

@L63310Larbi wrote:

"The money goes to the boat owner, and the money earned in a year will be split between the boat owner and the crew."

@thykhin asked:

"How can you tell me this story? Obviously, he’s exaggerating."

@adankomirror responded:

"Kw3, you know the fish business? We get fishermen wey dem bi multi millionaire, but still dem dey reside for the slum areas. I'm from the coastal area and never doubt me...He was mentioning the money in the old currency."

Source: YEN.com.gh