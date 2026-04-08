Ghanaian citizen tested the acceptance rate of 10 and 20 pesewas coins by traders and shared the video evidence online

Several traders were not willing to accept the coins as legal tender and gave reasons for their refusal, which got many talking

Meanwhile, the Bank of Ghana had earlier cautioned traders and the public over the refusal to accept lower-denomination coins

A Ghanaian citizen decided to purchase items using the 20 and 10 pesewas coins, which many claim sellers no longer accept.

The young man did it to test whether the public claims were true or not.

Ghanaian traders reject 10 and 20 pesewas coins given to them by buyers. Photo credit: Getty Images & Muftawu Nabila Abdulai/Facebook

Source: UGC

In several videos he shared on X while engaging different traders, they all told him that they would sell to him, but were not willing to accept the 10 and 20 pesewas he was holding.

Some of the traders gave him reasons for not accepting it, while others rejected it without any explanation.

"We no longer accept this money. We only take higher notes. If you take it to other sellers, they won't accept it."

Another person claimed that:

"The government has banned it."

Only one trader out of the many accepted the 10 and 20 pesewas coins the man gave to him.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) had earlier cautioned traders and the public over the refusal to accept lower-denomination coins. According to the BoG, the practice could distort pricing, weaken transactions, and contribute to rising inflation.

In a set of responses published following its March 2026 bi-monthly media engagement, the BoG stated that coins such as the one pesewa, five pesewas, 10 pesewas and 20 pesewas remain legal tender and must be accepted for all transactions.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens condemn traders refusing smaller denominations

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @xghana on X. Read them below:

@dandeegamer said:

"You won’t accept the coins, so when prices are increasing, then they increase with the note, you will come to complain. The abrofo you want to be like spends to the last denomination of their currency 1cent/penny."

@jlinksmedia said:

"Who even tell them say them to ban am sef hmm 🤦🏻‍♂️."

@GhFackinston wrote:

"The approach is very bad. Why did you ask her if she would collect or not? You have an agenda, bro!"

@TOKYO_129 said:

"Why are you asking them if they will accept it? Just buy and make a payment and leave them."

@ansuedwin14 wrote:

"A lot of market women reject the 20 Ghana pesewas coins. The reason is unknown, and it’s annoying."

@_titusck said:

"Then police man will be on one side, if you reject it, then you’re arrested. By one week, everyone will fall back to their senses😎."

@TankoD6595 wrote:

"When you buy items, and they don't want to accept them, simply report anyone who refuses to accept the money to @GhPoliceService."

@JALELABDULWAHAB said:

"A massive nationwide campaign needs to be done by BOG to inform people that it is a crime to refuse any cedi denomination for the exchange of goods and services."

@Tozo6017 wrote:

"That is why in Europe, goods are priced with the last two digits in cents, e.g., 20.99 cents. 25.95 cents. 10.18 cents and the rest. This is done to protect the coins. And governments make sure the coins are available. Even 1 cent at the supermarket is refunded."

A Ghanaian trader sparks reactions following supposedly harsh comment to President John Mahama. Photo credit: President John Mahama, market trader

Source: Facebook

Trader rants over harsh economy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a beans trader confronted President Mahama, expressing frustration over the harsh cost of living.

He complained about high supply and low demand for beans and spoke in a tone many viewers deemed disrespectful.

Another trader supported his rant, comparing current food prices to those under the previous administration.

Source: YEN.com.gh