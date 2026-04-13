A family has taken Daddy Lumba’s former Abusuapanin, Tupac, to the radio court, accusing him of unlawfully taking over and developing their disputed family land

In a new video, a family member recounted how Tupac allegedly involved the CID, leading to the arrest of himself and his sister over the disputed family land matter

Kofi Poku, who took the matter to the Abrenyasi Palace, claimed Tupac has disregarded a traditional injunction and continues building on the disputed family land

A land dispute involving Kofi Owusu, popularly known as Abusuapanin Tupac, has drawn public attention after a family accused him of unlawfully taking over their family land.

Family accuses Abusuapanin Tupac of unlawfully claiming their land amidst ongoing construction. Image credit: UTV/Facebook, dek360, @dailycast5/TikTok

Source: UGC

The matter was brought to light during a broadcast on Opemsuo Radio 104.7FM, where the affected family shared their concerns and appealed for support in reclaiming the property.

According to their account, Kofi Owusu, who is also known as a former family head linked to the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has continued to occupy and develop the land despite objections.

Speaking on the programme, a family member, identified as Kofi Poku, explained that the land in question is collectively owned and could not have been sold by an individual. He maintained that a relative who allegedly sold the land had no authority to do so.

He stated:

"My sister cannot sell the land to you because it is not hers; it belongs to the family. After I explained this to him, he threatened to have me arrested. He reported both my sister and me to the Abuakwa Police Station, where we were detained until we were granted bail. Even after that, the matter was taken to the Abrenyasi Palace for resolution, but he has continued building on the land and has refused to hand it over. That is why we are here, seeking help to reclaim what belongs to us."

The case has since been referred to the Abrenyasi Palace, where traditional authorities are expected to address the dispute.

However, the family insists that construction activities on the land have continued, deepening their concerns.

The issue has sparked widespread reactions amongst the public, particularly as Tupac had earlier been involved in family tensions following decisions he made after Daddy Lumba’s passing, including matters surrounding the funeral and burial, which drew significant attention online.

Meanwhile, the use of radio platforms to address disputes is becoming increasingly common in Ghana. Many individuals are turning to these programmes to seek redress in disputes, a trend that is gradually gaining attention as an alternative path to justice, sometimes leading to formal legal action.

Watch a segment of the interview in the TikTok video below.

Abusuapanin Tupac's family land dispute sparks reactions

Netizens closely following the Daddy Lumba funeral drama have been drawn into yet another development involving Abusuapanin Tupac.

The latest allegation of unlawful land grabbing has triggered widespread reactions online, with many sharing their views on the matter. Below are some of the comments shared.

Guys, World Trend UK wrote:

"God of maame Akosua serwaa🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽."

@babylast👑🙏💞🏥 shared:

"Tupac disregarding and cheating people is not only today's case ooo but it seems to be a longtime behaviour."

The Boys Prefect added:

"Oh, you people should stop doing my grandpa like that 😂😂❤️."

nanabakos commented:

"Eiiiiiiiiiiiii 2Pac🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's removal is reportedly confirmed by the Parkosohene, with the new head calling for the Celebration of Life to go ahead. Image credit: @DADDYLUMBA, TinaNewsGH, DrMahamuduBawumia

Source: Facebook

Parkosohene approves Abusuapanin's removal

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a new development has emerged in the case involving Daddy Lumba’s family after the Parkoso Chief, Nana Boakye Amponsah Okofroban III, reportedly confirmed Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu’s removal as family head.

According to Starr FM, the chief approved the removal of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, popularly known as Tupac, via a ceremony held on March 11, 2026.

A letter confirming his removal was reportedly signed by the Parkosohene, according to Starr FM.

Source: YEN.com.gh