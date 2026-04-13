A foreign visitor travelling through Northern Ghana was left deeply moved after witnessing a distressing scene involving a young girl identified as Rahma.

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Foreigner Discovers Little Girl Drinking Dirty Stream Water in the Northern Region

Source: UGC

The incident occurred while the visitor waited in the area and observed the child drinking visibly brown and unclean stream water, a moment that highlighted the difficult conditions some communities continue to face.

According to the visitor, the child was seen drinking the water while waiting for her mother, a situation he described as troubling, given the environmental conditions in the area.

He expressed deep concern over what he witnessed, saying: "I am making a promise to this little girl that she will never have to go through this again. I will build a water well here and help change their lives."

He further added: "In this heat, they are forced to carry this same water back to their village."

The emotional moment has drawn attention to the challenges faced by some rural communities in accessing clean and safe drinking water, as observed during the visit.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh