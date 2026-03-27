Apostle John Blay, also known as Obotan, has publicly confessed to engaging in deceptive practices during his time as a self-styled pastor

According to him, many of the miracles he performed were staged and designed to manipulate and exploit members of his congregation

He has advised young people, especially those aspiring to enter ministry, to avoid deceptive practices and remain grounded in truth and integrity

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Former self-styled pastor John Blay, popularly known as Obotan, has taken to social media to confess to a series of actions from his past which he says he now deeply regrets.

According to him, he was once among the most popular prophetic figures in the country, drawing large crowds with what he now admits were staged miracles and calculated schemes designed to deceive and swindle unsuspecting followers.

Apostle Blay has opened up about his past involvement in staged miracles and deceptive practices.Photo credit: John Blay/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Obotan recounted how he was highly revered by both his congregation and fellow pastors, enjoying admiration and VIP treatment wherever he went. He said his so-called miracles were so extraordinary that other pastors often visited his church to witness what they believed was divine power at work.

However, he revealed that many of those miracles were carefully orchestrated using tricks and deceptive practices, some of which he described as involving voodoo elements disguised as acts of God.

Sharing one of his most striking experiences, he narrated how he once staged a miracle in church by commanding fire to burn pieces of paper placed in a basin. After successfully executing the act, he collected the ashes and sold them to congregants.

He explained that he convinced members that mixing the ashes with water for bathing would protect them from evil and prevent suffering. According to him, this claim alone was enough to persuade many to purchase the ashes at exorbitant prices.

Watch the YouTube video here:

Obotan turns a new leaf

Now a changed man, Obotan says he has repented and committed his life fully to Christ. However, he admits that the journey has been far from easy.

In a social media confession, he admitted to misleading his congregation and profiting from their trust. Photo credit: GHheadline/UGC

Source: UGC

He revealed that he has lost all his wealth, including his church and properties, and now faces significant financial hardship. At times, he said, the situation becomes so overwhelming that he battles troubling thoughts, but he relies on his faith to overcome them.

Currently working as a tailor, he describes his new profession as an honest means of earning a living, adding that he now prefers genuine labour over deceptive practices.

Obotan used his story as a cautionary tale, advising young people who aspire to become men of God to avoid being lured into dishonest practices, warning that such choices could lead to consequences far worse than what he has experienced.

Watch the Facebook reel here:

Evangelist targets Odo Broni in sermon

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee preached about the issues between Daddy Lumba's two wives. In a video on the streets, the evangelist threw shade at his late mentor's second wife, Odo Broni, and her supporters.

The video of Papa Shee preaching in favour of Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, triggered mixed reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh