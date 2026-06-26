US-based Ghanaian Kevin Akoto and influencer Austin Franklin were each offered $50,000 to watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live

The two were selected from over 6,000 applicants by Fox to watch every game from a glass studio in New York's Times Square

Akoto quit his job as a line cook to take up the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, describing it as a dream come true

A US-based Ghanaian football fan, Kevin Akoto, quit his job as a line cook to earn $50,000 watching every single match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup live.

A US-based Ghanaian, Kevin Akoto, has been offered $50,000 to watch all 104 FIFA World Cup matches live. Photo credit: Fox One/YouTube, Rob Newell - CameraSport/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Akoto and Philadelphia-based content creator Austin Franklin were hand-picked by American television network Fox from a pool of over 6,000 applicants to serve as its "FOX One World Cup Watchers."

The two are spending 39 days inside a custom-built glass cube in the heart of Times Square, New York, watching all 104 FIFA World Cup matches of the tournament while streaming their reactions and creating content for fans gathered outside.

The role, sponsored in part by Indeed, places both men on full public display as crowds stop to watch them watch the World Cup games, blurring the line between fan and performer in one of the world's most iconic public spaces.

From line cook to watching 104 World Cup games

For Akoto, the opportunity meant walking away from his kitchen job without hesitation.

The Ghanaian described the World Cup experience as a dream, calling it the kind of chance that does not come twice in a lifetime.

Franklin, an established influencer, brings content creation experience to the partnership, making the two something of an unlikely but well-matched duo.

Caleb Yirenkyi of Ghana celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match. Photo credit: @Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Although the back-to-back schedule across 39 days is demanding, both men have acknowledged the fatigue that comes with watching football around the clock. Even so, neither has any regrets, with the pair framing the grind as a privilege rather than a burden.

Below is the X post announcing Kevin Akoto’s decision to watch all 104 games.

Reactions to Kevin Akoto watching World Cup matches

YEN.com.gh sampled some comments:

@FrancisMuroki wrote:

"The dream, perhaps DW should consider paying me even $1000 to watch its news and programmes for one month."

@ThierryMubulayi suggested:

"They should both start a podcast on sport as soon as the world cup is over, just to capitalise on their fame."

@ChrisMJarlwood joked:

"After the World Cup I can also give them the whole MLS season as well if I was chosen by Fox. Aaa God while I'm here paying to watch world cup."

@ChidiAnthonySee clarified:

"The writeup said they payed 50.000 dollars not that they were paid, get that right. They spent heavily to watch then, make content to gain more cash in return."

@ChiDNji offered a different perspective:

"What's tiring about it? We have people here in Yaounde who get up every morning and go to the Bookmaker just to watch these matches and argue about it all day for free because they are fans and also because they can't afford to subscribe for the images in their homes."

Benjamin Asare speaks ahead of Croatia match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare, the Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper, has expressed optimism that the team will perform better in their World Cup game against Croatia on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Speaking after the Ghana vs England match, Benjamin Asare said that as a local player, he was grateful to God for such an impressive performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh