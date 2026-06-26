GhOne TV anchor and lawyer Serwaa Amihere has weighed in on the Djed Spence and Thomas Partey handshake snub saga

Serwaa responded to a post praising Spence's behaviour, writing that she'd rather be Declan Rice, who hugged Partey at full-time

Her post, which racked up 16K likes, has drawn massive support from Ghanaians who share her stance on the presumption of innocence

GhOne TV anchor and lawyer Serwaa Amihere has made her position clear on the Djed Spence and Thomas Partey handshake controversy, and Ghanaians are firmly behind her.

Serwaa Amihere reacts to English footballer Djed Spence snubbing Thomas Partey's handshake during Ghana vs England at the World Cup. Image credit: @Bentil00, @Serwaa_Amihere, @djedspence/Instagram

Source: Twitter

On June 24, 2026, Serwaa responded to a post by Twitter user Bob Dwyer, an Irish Spurs fan, who had written:

"In a world full of Djed Spences and Declan Rices. Be a Djed Spence."

Rather than let the take slide, Serwaa replied simply:

"I'd rather be a Declan Rice 😊"

The post quickly went viral, racking up 345,000 views, 16,000 likes and 1,800 retweets.

Thomas Partey snubbed by Djed Spence

The drama began during the pre-match player greeting ahead of Ghana's FIFA World Cup group stage clash against England on June 23, 2026.

Reports had circulated beforehand that some English players might refuse to shake the hand of Thomas Partey, Ghana's deputy captain, who faces multiple charges of sexual assault in England.

When the moment came, every England player greeted Thomas Partey except Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence, who visibly snubbed him.

The contrast with Declan Rice could not have been sharper. The Arsenal midfielder, a former club teammate of Partey's, embraced him warmly at the final whistle in a gesture widely celebrated by Ghanaians. It is that moment Serwaa was pointing to with her reply, drawing a clear line between the two approaches.

As a qualified lawyer, Serwaa Amihere's framing of the situation carries weight. Her six-word response signals a belief in the presumption of innocence, the principle that a person is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, a point several of her followers echoed in the replies.

Serwaa Amihere's Twitter post about the Thomas Partey handshake snub with Djed Spence is below.

Reactions to Serwaa Amihere's Thomas Partey post

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Serwaa Amihere's Twitter post slamming Djed Spence's behaviour against Thomas Partey.

@ToneApex24813 wrote:

"She is a lawyer and she believes in Innocent until proven guilty"

@benniett said:

"Spence stands a higher chance of being accused of sexual assault as a black Muslim in the UK than making it to Partey's level as a footballer. He's wrong with his holier-than-thou behaviour."

@KayLFC05_ commented:

"A woman saying that is absolutely bonkers. Anything for money, eh"

@MarvinYNWA added:

"If Djed Spence pulled this with Ronaldo, his career would have been over lol"

@Sylvia09311601 declared:

"As long as someone hasn't been proven guilty by the court, you have no right to judge them. Therefore, I would be a Declan Rice all day, all year"

Djed Spence responded to the controversy with a cryptic seven-letter message on social media, though it has done little to quieten the storm around his behaviour.

Spurs defender Djed Spence's cryptic Instagram post responding to the Thomas Partey saga is below.

Ghanaian rapper Medikal blasts England defender Djed Spence for snubbing Thomas Partey's handshake at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: @medikalbyk

Source: Facebook

Medikal slams Djed Spence over Partey snub

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Medikal slammed Djed Spence for snubbing Black Stars deputy captain Thomas Partey.

In a post on Twitter, Medikal expressed displeasure over the turn of events, sparking widespread agreement from Ghanaians in his comments section.

Source: YEN.com.gh