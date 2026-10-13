The Majority in Parliament accused Bosome Freho MP Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh of pressuring Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over a service passport

Salaga South alleged that Asafo-Adjei Ayeh and NPP Second Vice-Chairman Nana B sought an exception from the minister regarding passport number SS-003454

The caucus linked the alleged lobbying to what it described as persistent personal attacks on Ablakwa by the Bosome Freho MP

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Ghana's Majority Caucus in Parliament has levelled a serious accusation against the Bosome Freho Member of Parliament, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, claiming he pressured Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to allow NPP Second Vice-Chairman Henry Nana Boakye to hold on to a service passport the minister says he was never entitled to.

Ghana’s Majority Caucus accuses Bosome Freho MP Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh of pressuring Foreign Affairs Minister Ablakwa over Nana B’s disputed service passport. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, Salaga South MP Hajia Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah alleged that both Asafo-Adjei Ayeh and Nana B had approached Ablakwa and asked him to make an exception in the case of Nana B, whose service passport bears the number SS-003454.

According to Hajia Ibrahimah, the minister refused the request outright.

Ablakwa rejects request, citing former roles

Ablakwa reportedly maintained that Nana B's previous positions, National Youth Organiser of the NPP and Board Chairman of the National Food Buffer Stock Company, did not meet the criteria for a service passport.

The Majority Caucus said the alleged approach came after the Mahama administration issued a directive requiring former officeholders to surrender their diplomatic and service passports.

Hajia Ibrahimah drew a direct line between the alleged lobbying and what she described as a pattern of personal attacks by the Bosome Freho MP directed at the minister, arguing that parliamentary oversight mechanisms should not become a vehicle for settling personal scores.

"Friends from the media, we all seek favours from people, but we seek reasonable favours. We seek favours within the law. There is the legal saying that he that comes with equity must come with clean hands," she said.

Dispute over South Africa evacuation costs

The accusation surfaces against the backdrop of a broader disagreement between the Majority and Minority caucuses over the Foreign Affairs Ministry's management of the evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa.

Asafo-Adjei Ayeh had raised questions about a reported expenditure of GH¢49.72 million on the operation, pointing to what he described as inconsistencies in documents the ministry supplied in response to his Right to Information request.

The Majority Caucus, in turn, framed that scrutiny as part of the same campaign of targeted pressure against Ablakwa.

Ghana to join BRICS - Ablakwa confirms

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana is set to formally apply for membership of BRICS, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced, marking a significant shift in the country's approach to international partnerships.

Ablakwa shared this during the official visit of India's External Affairs Minister, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, to Ghana.

He described the Cabinet decision under President John Dramani Mahama as a move to diversify Ghana's economic base and expand the country's ties with nations in the Global South.

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Source: YEN.com.gh