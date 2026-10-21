Malaysia's Royal Customs Department published an official guide listing goods that foreigners are strictly prohibited from importing into the country

The banned items range from syringe-shaped pens and water-expanding jelly beads to Quran-printed fabrics and radioactive lightning arresters

One restriction specifically targets Indonesia, while a broader clause covers any emblem deemed harmful to Malaysia's national interests

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Malaysia's Royal Customs Department has released an official travellers' guide identifying 16 categories of goods that foreign nationals are forbidden from bringing into the country, and several entries are likely to surprise even the most seasoned traveller.

The guide covers items banned from importation across all countries of origin, with one exception targeting Indonesia specifically.

Malaysian authorities caution foreign travelling against attempting to enter the country with certain items. (Photo credit: Anadolu)

Source: Getty Images

Unexpected Items on Malaysia's Banned List

Among the more startling entries are writing instruments designed to resemble syringes, such as pens and pencils styled to look like medical equipment.

Also prohibited are water-absorbent decorative granules sold under names including magical jelly beans, jelly balls, crystal jelly, baby crystal, and crystal soil.

Other banned goods include combs or comb chunks, whether or not they contain honey; new and retreaded snow tyres carrying labels such as S, SNOW, ICE, WINTER, or STUDLESS; and liquid-filled electric heating bags, cushions, pillows, and pads that run on alternating current.

Cloth or animal skin bearing printed or reproduced verses of the Quran is also on the list, as are broadcast receivers capable of picking up radio communication within the 68 to 87 MHz and 108 to 174 MHz frequency ranges.

Chemical, Environmental and Content Restrictions

The remaining prohibited categories cover a broader range of public safety and environmental concerns. These include lightning arresters containing radioactive material, sodium arsenite, substances regulated under the Montreal Protocol, and animal feed preparations containing compounds such as salbutamol, clenbuterol, salmeterol, terbutaline, or formoterol.

Also banned are indecent or obscene printed materials, photographs, films, video tapes, laser discs, and computer diskettes. Poisonous chemicals and minerals are similarly restricted, along with mixed waste and scrap paper or paperboard that contains scheduled waste or mixed office waste.

The one country-specific restriction on the list applies to Indonesia: logs and rough timber, whether or not stripped of bark or partly squared, cannot be imported from Indonesia into Malaysia.

Rounding out the 16 categories is a broad prohibition on any emblem or device that could reasonably be interpreted as intended for use in a manner prejudicial to Malaysia's interests or incompatible with peace, welfare, or good order within the country.

Travellers planning a visit to Malaysia are encouraged to consult the Royal Customs Department's official website before packing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh