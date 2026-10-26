Well-wisher Derrick Mbugua from Kiambu visited Betty Yego's family and found 11 people living in a crumbling structure held together with torn sacks and mud

Mbugua launched a fundraising appeal targeting KSh 300,000 to buy land and construct a three-bedroom mabati house for the struggling family

The local community, led by assistant chief Christine Tekei, also joined the effort to support Betty Yego's parents and nine siblings

Kenyans rallied behind the family of Betty Yego, the woman who went viral after footage of her in a distressed state near Kenyatta University circulated widely online, raising KSh 318,000 in less than 24 hours to help them buy land and build a new home.

The outpouring of support was sparked by Derrick Mbugua, a well-wisher from Kiambu, who travelled to visit the Yego family and returned shaken by the conditions he encountered.

Kenyans donate to construct house for distressed woman. Photo Credit: Derrick Mbugua/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Betty's parents and nine siblings, a total of 11 people, were sheltering in a structure barely held together with torn sacks, scrap iron sheets, and mud.

"This house has been housing nine children and two parents, meaning 11 people, and we called on Kenyans to help settle them somewhere, build them a three-bedroom mabati house and buy them land to improve their living standards," Mbugua said.

Kenyans Surpass Fundraising Target for Betty Yego's Family

Mbugua set an initial target of KSh 200,000 for land and KSh 100,000 for construction. Kenyans exceeded that goal, contributing a combined KSh 318,000.

The local community, mobilised by assistant chief Christine Tekei, added a further KSh 16,000 to the effort.

"I want to thank everyone who opened their pockets and saw it right to help this family, we are very grateful and stood by this needy family," Christine said.

Mbugua confirmed that both a pastor and the assistant chief would stay involved to oversee the land purchase and see the construction project through to completion.

Betty's Parents Overwhelmed by Strangers' Kindness

Betty's father, David Kitui, struggled to find words adequate for the moment. "I do not have much to say but may God bless you; thank you so much," he said.

Her mother, visibly overcome with emotion, spoke of a weight finally lifting from her shoulders.

"I pray for blessing upon their families, their children, their lives and may God never abandon them. God will always open doors, my tears have been wiped finally," she said amid tears.

Betty first gained public attention when footage of her, apparently mentally unwell and undressed near the KU gate, spread across social media.

It was Mbugua, alongside two boda boda riders, who first intervened to ensure she received medical care and was ultimately reunited with her family in Mt Elgon.

Mbugua later shared the fundraising milestone on Facebook, writing: "I left for this place armed with Faith and God has made it happen.

Finally we've managed to raise 318,000 ksh. 200,000 ksh for land and 100,000 for the mabati house. To God be the Glory."

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Source: YEN.com.gh