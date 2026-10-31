Kofi Boat, Pascal, Arrangement and two other Ghanaians are awaiting sentencing in the US after pleading guilty in separate romance fraud cases earlier this year

Kofi Boat and Pascal agreed to pay more than $41 million in restitution, while the twins agreed to forfeit luxury jewellery seized at their arrest

Kofi Boat’s co-accused Van was earlier jailed for 85 months, while nine defendants in related Ohio cases have received about 50 years in prison in total

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Ghanaians Kofi Boat, Pascal, Arrangement and two others are awaiting sentencing in the US after pleading guilty in separate romance fraud cases.

Kofi Boat, Pascal, Arrangement and two other Ghanaians await sentencing in the US after pleading guilty in romance fraud cases. Photo source: @zionfelix, BBC Pidgin.

Source: UGC

All five pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in federal courts in New York, Ohio and Arizona. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to the US Department of Justice.

Judges in each case will decide the actual sentences, taking into account the defendants’ roles and other factors.

Several of them have also agreed to pay restitution to victims or give up money and property linked to the schemes. Below are the possible sentences the five face and what they have agreed to pay or forfeit.

1. Kofi Boat faces up to 20 years

Isaac Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Kofi Boat, pleaded guilty on Thursday, October 29, 2026, in the Southern District of New York.

US prosecutors described the 37-year-old as one of the “chairmen” of a network that stole and laundered more than $100 million.

He is held responsible for about $12.5 million in victim losses. Kofi Boat agreed to pay $12,529,213.98 in restitution and the same amount in forfeiture.

No sentencing date has been announced, and Judge Arun Subramanian will decide his sentence.

2. Pascal agrees to pay $28.5m in restitution

Inusah Ahmed, known as Pascal, pleaded guilty two days earlier, on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The 41-year-old was also described as a “chairman” of the same network.

He is held responsible for about $28.5 million in losses, the larger share of the two. Pascal agreed to pay $28,574,002 in restitution and the same amount in forfeiture.

Like Kofi Boat, he faces up to 20 years in prison, with no sentencing date set yet.

3. Arrangement and Lancaster to forfeit luxury jewellery

Twin brothers Jamal and Kamal Abubakari, known as Arrangement and Lancaster, pleaded guilty on October 13, 2026.

Prosecutors in the US Northern District of Ohio handled their case. According to the Justice Department, their scheme caused losses of more than $9 million.

Both 22-year-olds agreed to forfeit luxury watches, rings, chains, medallions and earrings seized at their arrest.

Each faces up to 20 years in prison, and they are due to be sentenced on February 9, 2027. Their restitution amounts have not been announced.

4. Dada Joe Remix’s $4.4m restitution deal

Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, known as Dada Joe Remix, pleaded guilty in Tucson, Arizona, in June 2026. He was extradited from Ghana in June 2025 after his arrest on May 27, 2025.

According to the Justice Department, his involvement in the scheme caused direct losses of about $4.4 million, which he agreed to pay as restitution.

Victims of the scheme included elderly people in Arizona and across the US. He was scheduled to be sentenced on September 8, 2026, before Judge Angela M. Martinez, but no outcome has been publicly reported.

The same charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Kofi Boat’s co-accused Van and others jailed

Derrick Van Yeboah, known as Van, from the same network as Kofi Boat and Pascal, has already been sentenced.

Judge Subramanian handed him 85 months in prison on July 27, 2026, and directed him to forfeit $10,149,429.17.

In related Ohio cases, nine defendants who pleaded guilty were sentenced to about 50 years in total.

Otuo Amponsah and Anna Amponsah each received 108 months, while four others got 71 months each. Their restitution orders together came to about $9.4 million.

Abu Trica’s case remains in US court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US-based journalist Larry Miller dismissed claims that the judge in Abu Trica’s case was acting improperly.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in the Northern District of Ohio.

Unlike the others, he has pleaded not guilty. His case has been declared complex by Judge John R. Adams. Abu Trica remains in custody ahead of a status conference on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh