Dashcam footage captured the moments surrounding a Learjet 60 crash on a busy Florida highway on Sunday, November 1, 2026

All nine people on board perished, including a tech entrepreneur, his wife, their two young children, and a 20-year-old co-pilot

The National Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation into whether ice, turbulence, or human error caused the disaster

A Learjet 60 private jet crashed onto a multi-lane highway in Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026, killing all nine people on board and leaving a scene of fire and wreckage across the road. No one on the ground was injured.

Dashcam footage captures the Learjet 60 crashing on a Florida highway, killing nine, including a family of four, as investigators examine ice, turbulence and human error. Image credit: BBC

Source: UGC

The aircraft had taken off from Austin, Texas, and was bound for the Bahamas when it went down, leaving a large crater in the carriageway.

Dashcam footage, shared by the BBC on October 2, 2026, captured the harrowing moments before and after the impact.

The United States transport secretary confirmed the death toll, while the National Transportation Safety Board opened an investigation into possible causes, including ice, turbulence, and human error.

The nine victims of the Florida crash

Those who perished in the crash were:

- Adam Robinson

- Helen Sharp

- Emma Robinson (aged 4)

- Charlie Robinson (aged 2)

- Jeff Gregory

- Nathalia Filgueiras

- Rachel Reed

- Charmi Fehr

- Anita Maria Cetina

Adam Robinson, his wife and two children

Texas-based tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, founder and CEO of RB2B and Retention.com, as well as CEO of Moltsets, died alongside his wife Helen Sharp and their two young children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2.

Robinson had previously worked at Lehman Brothers and Barclays. On the morning of the crash, he published what would become his final LinkedIn post, referencing a debate he had scheduled with fellow entrepreneur Jesse Ouellette for the following week.

Ouellette later paid tribute, writing:

"He became a friend and someone I saw eye to eye with on how to build software companies. He could disagree with you about almost anything, and somehow you'd walk away liking him even more."

Helen Sharp was an artist. Her father, Dudley Sharp, described the loss as "quite a blow," telling The Palm Beach Post:

"We had a daughter, her husband and two grandchildren on the plane."

A joint family statement called Robinson and Sharp "devoted parents" whose children were "the light of their lives," adding:

"Helen and Adam were the love affair that will last forever. Their warmth, generosity and gift for making people feel welcome touched so many lives."

Pilot Jeff Gregory and co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras

The pilot, Jeff Gregory, 55, was confirmed dead by private charter company East Coast Jets, where he had worked briefly in 2016 and 2017.

The company said in a statement:

"We are deeply saddened to learn that Captain Jeff Gregory was among those who lost their lives in yesterday's tragic aviation accident in Palm Beach."

Co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras was just 20 years old. She had earned her pilot's licence at 17, while still completing high school.

Her mother, Camila Corteleti, confirmed her death. Filgueiras had once spoken about her love of flight, saying:

"She loved the freedom. It was completely different seeing the world from the top."

Rachel Reed, Charmi Fehr, and Anita Maria

The remaining passengers, Rachel Reed, Charmi Fehr, and Anita Maria Cetina, were also killed.

A family statement described Reed and Fehr as "full of joy and adventure" who "loved their people fiercely, fully and without hesitation."

Cetina, who cared for the Robinson children, was remembered as someone who "cared for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion, and she was truly part of the family," leaving behind "a legacy of unconditional love and devotion."

Wicknell and wife die in plane crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Zimbabwean Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, had perished in a helicopter crash that occurred in Marondera, in eastern Zimbabwe, on September 30, 2026.

No one on board survived the crash, which claimed a total of six lives, including two pilots and four passengers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh