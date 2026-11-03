A Learjet 60 bound for the Bahamas from Austin nosedived into a Florida highway on Sunday, killing all nine people on board

Texas tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, and their two young children Emma and Charlie were among the victims

The copilot was identified as 20-year-old Nathalia Filgueiras, who had earned her pilot's licence at just 17 years old

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Nine people lost their lives on Sunday, November 1, 2026, when a Learjet 60 crashed and burst into flames on a busy Florida highway shortly after departing Austin, Texas, en route to the Bahamas.

The identities of all nine victims of the November 1, 2026, Florida plane crash emerge. Image credit: @itsnatfilg/Threads, Anthony Robinson/FB

Source: UGC

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating whether ice, turbulence, or human error contributed to the disaster.

Families and colleagues have since come forward to identify those who perished.

Adam Robinson, wife and two children

Texas-based tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, and their two young children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, were all killed in the crash.

A joint family statement confirmed their deaths and described Robinson and Sharp as "devoted parents" whose children were "the light of their lives."

"Helen and Adam were the love affair that will last forever. Their warmth, generosity and gift for making people feel welcome touched so many lives," the statement read.

Robinson, who identified himself on LinkedIn as the founder and CEO of RB2B and Retention.com, as well as CEO of Moltsets, had previously held roles at Lehman Brothers and Barclays.

His final LinkedIn post, published the day of the crash, referenced a debate he had planned for the following week with fellow tech entrepreneur Jesse Ouellette.

Ouellette paid tribute to Robinson online, writing:

"He became a friend and someone I saw eye to eye with on how to build software companies. He could disagree with you about almost anything, and somehow you'd walk away liking him even more."

Helen Sharp was an artist. Her father, Dudley Sharp, told The Palm Beach Post:

"We had a daughter, her husband and two grandchildren on the plane," calling the news "quite a blow."

Pilot Jeff Gregory and co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras

Nathalia Filgueiras, 20, has been identified as the copilot. She obtained her pilot's licence at 17, while still a high school senior.

Her mother, Camila Corteleti, confirmed her death. Filgueiras once said of flying:

"She loved the freedom. It was completely different seeing the world from the top."

The pilot was identified as Jeff Gregory, 55. Private charter company East Coast Jets, where Gregory worked briefly in 2016 and 2017, confirmed his death in a statement, saying:

"We are deeply saddened to learn that Captain Jeff Gregory was among those who lost their lives in yesterday's tragic aviation accident in Palm Beach."

Rachel Reed, Charmi Fehr and Anita Maria Cetina

Three additional passengers, Rachel Reed, Charmi Fehr, and Anita Maria Cetina, also perished in the crash.

The family statement, according to a BBC report, described Reed and Fehr as "full of joy and adventure," noting they "loved their people fiercely, fully and without hesitation."

Cetina, the statement said, "cared for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion, and she was truly part of the family," leaving behind "a legacy of unconditional love and devotion."

Florida plane crash audio captures pilot’s final words before all nine die. Image credits: mevans/iStock, Sky News, Star Tribune/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Pilot's last words seconds before crash surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Learjet 60 carrying nine people plunged into a residential street in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday, killing everyone on board, and chilling audio from the cockpit captured the crew's desperate final moments before impact.

Sky News released the air traffic control recording on November 2, 2026, sharing a harrowing sequence of transmissions in the seconds before the aircraft went down near Cresthaven, roughly nine miles from President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

The jet had taken off from Austin, Texas, and was bound for the Bahamas when it encountered severe conditions over southern Florida.

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Source: YEN.com.gh