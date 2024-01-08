A diminutive man barbered a client's hair wrongly after he spotted a lovely diminutive lady hanging clothes on a drying line

The client had a picture of his preferred haircut on his phone, however, the lady's striking beauty distracted the barber

The video got many people laughing hard as they questioned the client why he would risk his hair for a comedy skit

A diminutive man got many people laughing hard when he did a different haircut than what a client requested when he spotted a gorgeous diminutive lady he admired.

In the hilarious video, the client was seated as the diminutive barber had the clip in one hand and went ahead to cut his hair.

The client had a picture of his preferred haircut on his iPhone which he kept open so that the diminutive barber could follow and give him the exact look.

Unfortunately for the client, the diminutive man gave him a strange haircut the moment he spotted a lovely diminutive lady he admired.

Funny video of a diminutive man cutting a man's hair wrongly as he spotted a lady he admired.

People react to the hilarious video

The video got many people laughing hard as they asked the client why he would risk his hair for a hilarious skit. Below are some of the thoughts from people:

E L K A N A W I Y ☑️ said:

He sacrifices his hair just to make us laugh.

WAYNE⭐ said:

we finally saw his real wife

Oren Entertainment Tv said:

She is even taller than him

Beatsaid:

Who noticed that the lady was gorgeous but some people have expensive pranks or content imagine his hair

Shillah said:

that's a very expensive video

amamarthie said:

She's beautiful

DJ ŸÛRÎ‍️said:

I’ve always wondered when is he going to wear his shoe size

