The marriage of popular Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu's ex-wife is still trending on social media with more people sharing their views on it

A Ghanaian woman, Adwoa Power is the latest to wade into the issue on her TikTok page

Adwoa Power advised the actor's ex-wife, Naa Okaily Nyarko to be grateful to her former husband for the role he played in her life

A Ghanaian woman has weighed in on the raging discussion about the marriage of famous actor, Kwaku Manu's ex-wife to her white American husband.

The popular Ghanaian actor's former wife Naa Okailey Nyarko has remarried in the US after divorcing her celebrity husband about three years ago.

Adwoa Power, a Ghanaian woman sends words of wisdom to Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu's ex-wife. Photo credit: @kwakumanubob/IG & @adwoapower3/TikTok.

Source: Instagram

News of Ms Naa Okailey; 's marriage sparked discussions among Ghanaians on social media.

Also taking to TikTok to share her views on the trending issue, the Ghanaian woman, identified on her socials as Adwoa Power, cautioned Kwaku Manu's ex-wife against flaunting her new marriage to ridicule her ex-husband.

Adwoa Power further advised Ms Naa Okailey to show gratitude towards her ex-husband, as he had done and sacrificed a lot to change her life.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Adwoa Power also urged Ms Naa Okaily to stay quiet in her new marriage.

"The person I pity the most in this world is an ungrateful being, one who does not appreciate life's simple blessings......Focus on yourself and always remember that Kwaku Manu, your ex, has been good to you. Stop coming on TikTok to try to mock him with your marriage. Don't be ungrateful, " she said.

Adwoa Power's assertions resonate with netizens

Adwoa Power's assertion resonated well with netizens who came across her online video.

@cillababy said:

"God bless u dear hmm getting getting dnt want and wanting wanting no get . Never be ungraded to someone who has help u before hmm."

@neveragain also said:

"we the guys are taking note too, we know who to help and who not to help."

@MarySarp wrote:

"God Bless U Paa Beautiful U Gain A Follower Dear."

@ewurama139 also wrote:

"Aww mama God bless you paaa. you have said it all because even if someone gives you 1 cedis kraaa don’t be ungrateful because you don’t know wat will happen tomorrow hmmmm."

Kwaku Manu breaks silence on ex-wife's marriage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kwaku Manu refuted speculations on social media that he is heartbroken over his ex-wife's marriage with her American lover.

The actor said in a video that he was on good terms with his ex-wife, adding that he had met her current husband and shook hands with him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh