A video of a Ghanaian UK-based woman vibing with the fifth child of Bukom Banku has sparked reactions

In the trending video, the woman promised to relocate the young lady, known as Khadija, to live with her abroad

Many followers of the Ghanaian boxer's TikTok page praised the UK-based woman for her kind promise

A woman based in the United Kingdom has promised to adopt the daughter of Ghanaian former boxer, Bukom Banku.

In a video shared on TikTok by the popular ex-fighter, the UK-based woman was seen vibing with the lady, identified as Khadija.

A UK-based Ghanaian woman promises to adopt Bukom Banku's daughter. Photo credit: @bukombanku/IG & @officialbukombanku/TikTok.

Source: Instagram

The unidentified woman also suggested that she would relocate Bukom Banku's daughter to live with her in London.

"This is Bukom Banku's daughter. I have adopted her and I will take her with me to London," the UK-based woman was heard saying in the Ga language.

When asked if she was willing to relocate, Khadija, who looked excited about the prospect of travelling abroad, nodded in acceptance.

The UK-based woman appeared to be in Ghana for a funeral, judging by the all-black outfit she was spotted in.

Bukom Banku, known in real life as Braimah Isaac Kamoko, was also seen in the video and told the woman that Khadija was his fifth daughter.

Who is Bukom Banku?

Braimah Isaac Kamoko is a popular Ghanaian professional boxer with several bouts to his name.

Until October 20, 2017, Bukom Banku had a reported record of 28 wins without a single loss or draw.

He suffered his first defeat on October 21, 2017, when fellow Ghanaian boxer Bastie Samir knocked him out at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

Braimah Isaac Kamoko, also known as Bukum Banku, is a professional Ghanaian boxer with many wins. Photo credit: Photo credit: @bukombanku/IG

Source: Original

Now retired, Braimah Isaac Kamoko has several children with multiple wives and baby mamas.

His first son, Abubakar Kamoko, has taken after his father to become a professional boxer known as Ambitious Tilapia.

The budding boxer, under the management of Legacy Sports, recently relocated to the UK to prepare for an upcoming bout.

Below is the video of the UK-based woman having a conversation with Bukom Banku's daughter.

Netizens react to UK-based Ghanaian woman's offer

Ghanaians who came across the video of the UK-based woman promising to adopt Bukom Banku's daughter have shared their views.

YEN.com.gh has collated a few of the reactions below:

@Cashlyf Jah moni said:

"God will blesss u if u really take this gal outside the country."

@Gaucho also said:

"Woow, may God bless you."

@Naomi lamptey commented:

"God bless you madam."

Bukom Banku bonds with his son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the ex-boxer was seen vibing with his son, Abubakar Kamoko, also known professionally as Ambitious Tilapia.

The viral video of the duo had netizens laughing, particularly due to Bukom Banku speaking broken English and his son speaking with far more ease.

Netizens who came across the video of the Ghanaian ex-boxer and his son found their antics hilarious as the pair shared the father-and-son moment.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh