A Ghanaian man was turned into a premature widower after he lost his wife and kids in a tragic accident

Speaking in an interview, the man explained that his family was on their way to a funeral when they encountered the fatal accident

He has been left broken from the incident, with netizens consoling him as they expressed their views in the comments section

A Ghanaian woman, Lawrentia Ndago, and her five children have perished in a fatal accident, leaving her husband and other relatives devastated.

The 38-year-old woman was reportedly attending a funeral with her children, including a three-year-old, when the sad incident occurred in a town near Techiman.

Man loses wife kids in an accident.

Source: Facebook

Speaking to the media, Mr Ndago George, the husband of the deceased woman and biological father of the kids, explained that the incident occurred at Offinso-Abofour.

Narrating his ordeal, he noted that the last saw his family was on Wednesday dawn, April 16, 2025, when he was leaving for work.

"I was at Obuase when the incident happened. I came home on Monday evening due to the nature of my job. So on Wednesday morning, we said our goodbyes, and I set off to work again.

"I hadn’t even arrived at my destination when the incident occurred. I was at Adansi Boase when I received a call that my family had been involved in an accident," he sadly explained.

A family of seven perish in a fatal accident.

Source: Twitter

The woman and her kids were attending the funeral of her late brother in a town near Techiman, Mr Ndago said.

According to the man, all family members were to get to the funeral grounds by Saturday, since that was the scheduled day for the funeral, but due to their large number, they agreed to go in batches.

He suggested that his wife and kids take the lead on Wednesday, so that the rest of the family could later travel on Saturday. One of his neices joined and the woman and her kids set off.

Barely three hours into their journey, he received a call informing him of the sad incident.

"Their car set off at around four to five am. At 8 am, I received a call informing me about the accident. An uncle lived in the town where the incident occurred, so I called and appealed to him to handle the situation on my behalf."

He noted that he was immediately informed by his uncle that four of his kids did not survive the accident. The rest - his wife, first child and niece- were transported to the hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, they also passed away days later.

Watch the video of Mr Ndago narrating his ordeal below:

Source: YEN.com.gh