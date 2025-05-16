Prophet Nigel Gaisie has celebrated his daughter Sharon Abena Gaisie’s call to the bar in the UK

The Prophetic Hill Church founder shared a heartfelt Facebook post while attending the ceremony in London

The name of the law school remains undisclosed, but Sharon has completed all requirements to practise law in England and Wales

Popular Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has taken to social media to celebrate the academic achievement of his first child.

This comes after the prophet's child, identified as Sharon Abena Gaisie, was called to the Bar in the United Kingdom.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie celebrates as his first child, Sharon Abena Gaisie, is called to the UK bar. Photo credit: @Nigel Gaisie/Facebook.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, who is the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Church in Accra, could not contain his joy over Sharon's remarkable achievement.

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, who was in London for his daughter's Call to the Bar, said he was excited to have a lawyer in his family.

The proud father consequently expressed gratitude to God for his daughter's achievement.

"Thanks for making all of us proud, Abena Gaisie. My first child, the latest lawyer in town. I am happy I helped take that risky decision. The end will be BEAUTIFUL. PNG," he wrote.

Although the name of the law school she attended is not yet known, Sharon Abena Gaisie reportedly completed the rigorous legal training required to practise law in England and Wales.

The Call to the Bar ceremony, a prestigious event in the legal profession, marks the official recognition of her qualification as a barrister.

Read Prophet Nigel Gaisie's Facebook post celebrating his daughter's achievement:

Nigel Gaisie’s friends and family congratulate Sharon

Friends, church members, and well-wishers have flooded Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s Facebook post with congratulatory messages, celebrating the family’s latest accomplishment.

Most comments seem to revolve around admiration for the young lady while others praised the man of God for steering his daughter in the right direction.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Kwame AdU-Gyamfi said:

"Thank God you have a beautiful daughter like this. ɛbɛ gye wo nsam... wadi nkrɔfoɔ mma saa...any way congrats girl."

@Adjei Kojo also said:

"Congratulations to her. I hope she comes to impact society most especially the needy."

Bright Brain Agbonuglah commented:

"May your grace that opens that legal door for you to start and finish successfully fall on me as I take my 5th attempt at post first degree entrance exams this weekend in Jesus' name, Amen. Congratulations, dearest and mentor."

@Abdul Aziz Bansi also commented:

"Gorgeous, eii pro you started so early, I know u are my agemate. Congratulations."

Nigel Gaisie drops a doom prophecy for the New Patriotic Party. Photo credit: @Nigel Gaisie/Facebook.

