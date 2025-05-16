A kind-hearted obroni man, Reza Afshar, has donated foodstuffs and money to an elderly Ghanaian couple facing hardship

The frail couple, overwhelmed with gratitude, blessed Reza after discovering money inside an envelope he gifted them

A viral TikTok video captured the emotional moment the woman danced with joy, praising the act as a blessing from God

An obroni man who recently moved to Ghana has come to the aid of a struggling octogenarian Ghanaian couple.

The obroni man, identified as Reza Afshar, donated money and foodstuffs to the struggling husband and wife, who looked too old and frail to engage in any work to earn a living.

The items donated, as seen in the trending video, comprised bags of rice, packs of spaghetti, bottles of oil, some proteins and an envelope containing an undisclosed amount of money.

The couple, who have been facing financial difficulties, were overwhelmed with gratitude upon receiving the generous donation.

In a TikTok video circulating on social media, the woman hugged Reza Afshar to express her family's deep appreciation to him upon opening the white envelope and realising it contained money.

"Thank you, God bless you, God bless you," the old woman said.

The couple described the donation as a blessing from God and appreciated the man's selfless act, which would significantly improve their living situation.

Beaming with excitement and renewed energy, the old woman was captured in the video dancing in celebration of the gesture done for her family by Reza Afshar.

The husband of the octogenarian couple has reportedly been unwell for a long time, but the family lack the resources to take him to the hospital.

When the obroni man learned about their struggles after their video was shared on social media, he decided to lend a helping hand.

Reza Afshar, in the caption accompanying the TikTok video, indicated that his gesture was meant to surprise the octogenarian couple.

"Huge surprise 35kilos of FOOD for an Elderly couple," he wrote.

Obroni man's kind gesture sparks reactions

The obroni man's kind gesture tothe Ghanaian couole has gone viral, sparking reactions from netizens.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had racked up over 12,000 likes and 574 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Ernest Cox said:

"I really love what you doing i wish i can do same for people someday."

@Nana Marfo jnr also said:

"This is the kind of hug I needed from my mum but I never got to see her. Rip mummy."

@Boatemaa commented:

"Oh, my God. Why am I tearing up? This is what the world needs to heal itself."

