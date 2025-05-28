Ghanaian Child Given Away to Gborbu Wulomo Appears Again in Public, Performs Ritual Ahead of Homowo
- A young girl controversially given in marriage to Gborbu Wulomo at age 12 has resurfaced in a traditional rite ahead of Homowo
- She was seen barefoot and dressed in white attire while performing rituals with the Nungua Traditional Council
- The marriage sparked national outrage in April 2024, prompting a police investigation and protective custody for the girl and her mother
The Ghanaian child given away to the Nungua chief priest, Gborbu Wulomo, in the controversial marriage has made headlines again after she recently stepped out in public.
She was spotted performing traditional rites as part of customary activities ahead of the Homowo Festival in the Nungua Traditional Council.
In a video circulating on social media, the young girl, accompanied by Gborbu Wulomo and some indigenes of Nungua, was seen walking barefoot and clad in white traditional attire.
From the video seen by YEN.com.gh, the young lady looked mature, having transformed into a fully grown woman, though still a teenager.
When Gborbu Wulomo married the girl
In April 2024, the young lady was reportedly given in marriage to the Gborbu Wulomo at the age of 12.
The Gborbu Wulomo, also known as Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, was 63 years old at the time the marriage allegedly took place in Nungua.
Due to the obvious disparity in their ages, the reported marriage went viral on social media, sparking outrage across the country.
In response to the criticism, the Nungua Traditiona Authority claimed people do not understand their customs and traditions.
However, the Ghana Police Service intervened, taking the girl into custody.
In a statement released on Facebook on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the police disclosed that both the mother and the child had been located and placed under protection.
The press release emphasised that swift action had been taken to ensure the safety and security of the young girl and her mother.
Ga Traditional Council bans drumming and noise-making
Meanwhile, the Ga Traditional Council has announced the annual ban on drumming and noise-making in the Greater Accra Region.
According to the council, the ban will begin on May 12, 2025, and end on June 12, 2025, to usher in the Homowo Festival.
The ban prohibits residents and both religious and non-religious organisations operating within the Greater Accra Region from using instruments such as drums, microphones, speakers, and other electronic devices in their activities for one month.
The ban is part of traditional rites performed to usher in the Homowo Festival.
Homowo, which means “hooting at hunger,” is a harvest festival celebrated by the Ga people of the Greater Accra Region. It commemorates the end of a period of famine and the subsequent abundance of food.
Ghanaians react to Gborbu Wulomo’s wife’s transformation
Some Ghanaians who chanced upon the video of the traditional rites performed by Gborbu Wulomo and his subjects expressed surprise at how much the young girl had grown.
YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:
@niiadotei62 said:
"She is big girl now."
@asedateething also said:
"Beautiful lady and beautiful tradition."
|@-Debbie commented:
"What happened."
Asafo storms mosque to enforce noise naking ban
YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a group of Ga Asafo warriors stormed a mosque in Accra to enforce the ban on noise making ahead of the Homowo Festival
The Ga Traditional Council had directed all religious and social groups to suspend the use of drums and loudspeakers for one month.
Videos of the confrontation have sparked mixed reactions online, with the Asafo group insisting the directive must be respected by all.
