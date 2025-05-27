A group of Ga Asafo warriors stormed a mosque in Accra to enforce the ban on noise-making ahead of the Homowo Festival

The Ga Traditional Council had directed all religious and social groups to suspend the use of drums and loudspeakers for one month

Videos of the confrontation have sparked mixed reactions online, with the Asafo group insisting the directive must be respected by all

A tense situation unfolded when a group of Ga Asafo warriors stormed a mosque in Accra to enforce the ban on noise-making activities.

The Ga Traditional Council had previously issued an order prohibiting loud noise in the Greater Accra Region as part of traditional rites ahead of the Homowo Festival.

Ga Asafo group storm mosque in Accra to enforce ban on drumming and noise making. Photo credit: UGC.

However, some religious bodies are still performing their activities using instruments such as drums, microphones, speakers and other electronic devices, in flagrant violation of the ban.

This seeming disregard for the traditional authority is what has infuriated the Ga Asafo group to storm various churches and mosques to enforce the ban.

In a video circulating on social media, the Asafo group was seen in front of a mosque, demanding that Muslims respect their tradition.

According to the Asafo group, worshippers at the mosque had defied the directive of the Ga Traditional Council.

They said that the ban on drumming and noise-making is an important aspect of the Ga tradition and all persons living on the land ought to respect it.

"In this current dispensation, the ban on drumming and noise-making should not be a problem. The directive applies to everyone, including both Christians and Muslims," one of the Asafo boys was heard saying.

"What you people are doing is not fair. The Chief Imam is aware of this because we sent him a letter, informing him of the ban on noise-making, so why would you still go ahead and flaunt it?" another member of the group said.

Why the ban on drumming and noise-making?

As earlier stated, the ban on drumming and noise-making is part of the traditional rites performed to usher in the Homowo Festival.

The ban lasts for a period of one month, with this year's starting on May 12, 2025, and expected to end on June 12, 2025, to usher in the Homowo Festival.

Homowo, which means “hooting at hunger,” is a harvest festival by the Ga people of the Greater Accra Region. It commemorates the end of a period of famine and the subsequent abundance of food.

The Homowo Festival is a time of celebration, thanksgiving, and the display of rich cultural heritage, marked by the sprinkling of Kpokpoi, a traditional maize meal, around homes and public spaces as an offering to the gods and spirits, as well as the observance of traditional rites.

Watch the video below:

Asafo group’s action at mosque sparks reaction

The action of the Asafo group at the mosque has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Below are some of the reactions:

@sparkle_abaya_ said:

"Ah how long does a prayer even last. 15 minutes max. May God may it easy."

@iam_kobbievan also said:

"The Question is were they able to enter inside like they do to Christians? I wonder."

@wedwithmcb commented:

"Sia Sem, so cuz of your tradition, make them no worship Allah?"

@lin_andrews21 also commented:

"Is it that difficult to follow instructions? You have the whole year to pray, just a few moments of silence you can’t."

The Ga Traditional Council task Force storm a church and seizes equipment. Photo Credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X

Task force seizes a church’s musical instruments

In related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ga Traditional Council Task Force stormed a church and seized their equipment after it was alleged that they had violated the ban on noise-making.

A female church member shared the video on social media, and in her account, she said she was confused whether using a microphone defied the ban.

Many people took to social media to share their views on the incident that took place at the church on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

