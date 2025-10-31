A Ghanaian girl living abroad has gone viral on social media after sharing her plans for when she turns 17

The girl has expressed her desire for independence and captured both laughter and sympathy from netizens

The family has gained attention for their relatable and humorous videos that have connected them with many

An abrokyi (foreign-based) Ghanaian girl has set social media abuzz after declaring her big plans for freedom when she turns 17.

A Ghanaian girl tells her mom her plan to go wild when she turns 17, going viral in the process. Image credit: Getty Images, Akua Boahemaa Boateng (TikTok)

Source: UGC

The video, posted by her mother, Akua Boahemaa Boateng, captured a heartwarming yet hilarious mother-daughter conversation that has left many Ghanaians laughing and reflecting.

In the now-viral clip, the young girl, Angele, confidently told her mother in her usual broken Twi:

“As soon as I finish my last exam, I will go clubbing, and you will never see me in this house again.”

Her bold statement, mixed with childlike innocence, shocked her mother, who tried to reason with her together with her sister, Abidaisy.

Angele remained firm, adding that no matter what her mother said, she would 'go out partying' because turning 17 meant total freedom.

The background of this viral video is deeply rooted in the family’s fun and expressive bond.

Ghanaian mom disagrees with her kid's plan for life as she turns 17. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian teenager's plans at 17 go viral

The Ghanaian mother, who has been raising her children abroad, has long been intentional about preserving her roots through language, humour, and culture.

Over time, she has worked to make Twi a natural part of her family’s daily life, and though her daughters sometimes struggle with expressions, they have embraced the language with affection and laughter.

The family has built a large following on TikTok, where their humorous and relatable videos about Ghanaian parenting abroad have resonated deeply with fans.

Many followers said their content reminds them of the warmth, discipline, and laughter found in typical Ghanaian homes, even when they are thousands of miles away.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian mother teaches daughter the Ga language

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian mother living in a foreign country has been praised for her touching effort to teach her young daughter, Raiya, the Ga language.

In a video posted on Instagram, Roselyn Ashkar guided her two-year-old through basic vocabulary and phrases from counting numbers to identifying body parts and colours, creating a beautiful moment of cultural connection.

Raiya’s charming mispronunciations drew laughter from viewers as she confidently repeated words like gɔŋ (forehead), naabu (mouth), yiŋtsɔ (hair), nini (hand), and musu (stomach).

Roselyn’s playful corrections and cheers of 'good job' showed not just a lesson, but love in action, the kind of cultural nurturing that strengthens identity and belonging.

In her caption, Roselyn admitted that teaching a language alone abroad can be challenging.

She confessed that sometimes she feels like giving up, but quickly reminds herself that her daughter’s sense of identity depends on it.

Her honest appeal for tips and learning resources resonated deeply with parents raising children in foreign lands.

Germany-based TikToker says Ghana life is better

YEN.com.gh also reported that Honam Sardine, a Ghanaian in Germany, opened up about the emotional cost of life abroad.

Speaking to her nearly 500,000 followers, she explained why she believes living in Ghana offers more joy, despite the challenges.

Her reflection followed the tragic passing of Gertrude 'Getty' Amaniampong, who was found dead in Ohio on October 7, 2025.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh