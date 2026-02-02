A German tourist has taken to TikTok to decry the unusually high prices of food served in most restaurants in Ghana

According to the tourist, he had stayed just one week in the country and had already spent Gh₵13,000 on food alone

Netizens have taken to social media to react to his claim, with several people giving him tips on how to survive as a foreigner in Ghana

A German tourist in Ghana has taken to TikTok to lament the unusually high prices of food in restaurants, especially in Accra.

According to the tourist, he had only been in the country for a week, yet had spent a huge amount on food alone, a situation he found difficult to understand.

A German tourist laments spending GHC 13,000 on food in just one week in Ghana.. Photo credit: CandyandJean/TikTok

He explained that it was unrealistic to spend GH₵13,000 on food in just one week. According to him, all the restaurants in town charge GHC 150 and above for a single plate of food.

His lament adds to the growing calls for the regulation of prices in the Ghanaian market. Recently, some social commentators have urged the government to address the unregulated pricing system, describing it as a major concern in the country.

"I have spent GH₵13,000 in one week. My partner and I have only been eating once a day. We don't even pay for hotels in Ghana because we are living with family. How is this 'mathemathing'? How can the people survive here?"

He explained that it was unrealistic to spend such huge amounts on food alone in a short period.

Comparing high-charging eateries in Ghana with those in Germany, he said that the meals and services provided in Ghana were not worth the money charged. He said:

"We don't go to premiume places, they are just normal places, but they charge Ghc150 for everything. I really think we should stop going to restaurants.

The debate over unregulated food prices in Ghana continues to gain attention online. Photo credit: Nipah Dennis/Getty Images

"In Germany, if I spend this amount of money in the restaurant, I will get better service and better quality of food. It is not to say the food in Ghanaian places doesn't taste good. It tastes good. But it is too expensive."

The subject of unregulated prices of food and other services in the country has been a major concern, with many consumer interest groups calling on the government to institute systems to monitor and regulate food prices.

Tourists' comments stir reactions

Several people have taken to TikTok to react to the concerns raised by the German tourist about how expensive Ghana is. While some shared his predicaments, others used the opportunity to offer tips on how to survive on a minimal budget in the country. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

Miss PaintsilGhGh commented:

"Since I moved to China, I started making this comparison, and honestly, Ghana is very expensive, and it is not even worth it. Like, what exactly is the country expensive for? China has everything, yet it is one of the most affordable places you can live in."

iamlivingstone noted:

"Accra is overpriced. If you are living in Accra, I suggest you cook."

Saviour_EK pointed:

"Ah! Ghc150 for every meal? That is not a normal place. Normal places get you good meals for Ghc30 to Ghc40. Come, let me take you around."

