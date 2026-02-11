At just 34, Professor Eric Dominic Forson has made history as the youngest academic promoted to Associate Professor of the University of Ghana, Legon

The young Associate Professor stands out as the only known Ghanaian scholar with a rare combined specialisation in Geophysics and Geodata analytics

Professor Eric Forson is one of 20 academics recently elevated to professorial rank under the University of Ghana’s new governance framework

Professor Eric Dominic Forson has become the youngest academic in Geophysics after being promoted to the rank of Associate Professor at the University of Ghana.

Prof. Forson, at just 34 years, has been awarded the title of Professor of Geophysics and Geodata Analytics.

Eric Dominic Forson earns promotion to the position of Associate Professor at UG at just 34. Photo credit: Eric Dominic Forson/LinkedIn, University of Ghana/Facebook

Source: UGC

This makes him the youngest academic in Ghana to be awarded the professorial rank. It also makes him the only academician in Ghana with the combined specialisation in geophysics and geodata analytics at this level.

His area of expertise, Geophysics and Geodata analytics, has increasingly gained public relevance over the years in Ghana because it uses data-driven and technical approaches to address illegal mining and its environmental impact.

He is among the nearly 20 senior academics who have been elevated to the status of professor under the new governance provisions in the university's 2024 statutes.

Other academicians who were also promoted to professor level under the new provision include: Josephine Nsaful Associate (Professor of Surgery in the Department of Surgery), Eric Dominic Forson (Associate professor of Geophysics in the Department of Physics), and Charles Yaw Okyere Associate also promoted to Professor of Agriculture and Development in Economics tied to the Department of Agriculture Economics and Agribusiness, among a tall list of others.

Geophysics and geodata analytics are increasingly being used to map underground structures, analyse spatial patterns, and apply advanced modelling techniques to improve how mining activities are detected, tracked, and regulated.

Commenting on the inspiration behind the new promotions, officials of the University of Ghana noted that the recent promotions recognise not only individual academic excellence but also the institution’s strategic emphasis in fields that contribute directly to national development and environmental governance.

Prof. Eric Forson joins the ranks of Associate Professors at the University of Ghana under new governance reforms. Photo credit: University of Ghana, Legon/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The University of Ghana is one of the most renowned universities in Africa, widely respected for its influence and impact across diverse academic circles.

Over the years, it has built a strong reputation for excellence in teaching, research, and innovation, producing distinguished scholars and professionals who contribute meaningfully to national and global development. Its academic programmes and research output continue to shape policy discussions, industry practices, and intellectual thought across multiple disciplines.

Read the Facebook post here:

