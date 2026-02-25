A Ghanaian father has appealed for urgent financial support after his wife delivered quadruplets unexpectedly

According to the father, he and his wife already have three children, bringing their total to seven children

Overwhelmed by the financial constraints, he has appealed to philanthropists and Wassa East MP Isaac Adjei Mensah for assistance

What was meant to be a joyful milestone for a growing family quickly turned into anxiety and uncertainty for a Ghanaian father after his wife delivered quadruplets instead of triplets, as doctors had earlier detected during prenatal scans.

The man recounted that throughout the pregnancy, scans indicated his wife was carrying three babies.

Confident they were preparing to welcome triplets, he was therefore unprepared for the moment hospital staff informed him that his wife had delivered four babies.

His wife was rushed to the Twifo Praso Government Hospital after she went into labour. Following delivery, all four babies were placed in incubators, significantly increasing medical expenses.

Already a father of three, the man said the arrival of four additional children has placed an enormous financial burden on him.

He explained that he is solely responsible for the cost of the operation, incubator care and other hospital bills.

Overwhelmed by the mounting expenses, he has appealed to the public, philanthropic organisations, the government and the Member of Parliament for Wassa East, Isaac Adjei Mensah, to come to his aid.

“The financial cost we have incurred terrifies me. I am collapsing under the weight of this burden. I have even considered absconding and leaving my wife and children behind, though that is not the best thing to do. I feel I have very few options left.”

Mother of quadruplets calls for support

Speaking to reporters, the mother who delivered the quadruplets said she and her husband, already parents of three children, had been preparing to welcome just three, only to be told in the labour ward that she had given birth to four.

According to her, she had mixed feelings because, throughout her pregnancy, prenatal scans did not indicate she was carrying four babies.

Overwhelmed by the unexpected development and the rising medical costs, she appealed to well-meaning individuals and philanthropists to support her family and help ease the financial burden.

Reactions to father's quadruplets' burden

Scores of netizens have reacted to the news of the couple's call for support. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Rachel Yeboah925 commented:

"God please let this blessing locate me."

Odogwuwife said:

"God let this miracle locate me. It's been four years, still no show, but see what you have done for someone who doesn't need it. Oh Awurade, have mercy on me."

Angel_Lina noted:

"I just remembered a scene from a movie by Mr Ibu. He asked why the midwife allowed the other twin to come out."

