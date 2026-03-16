Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh has eulogised Nana Agyakoma Difie II on the occasion of her 50th birthday celebration

Speaking at the event, the Ashanti royal expressed deep appreciation for the mentorship and guidance she received from the queenmother

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh said the queenmother’s love, wisdom, and guidance helped shape many royals who are admired and respected today

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Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, one of the stool daughters of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has paid glowing tribute to the Queenmother of Mampong, Nana Agyakoma Difie II, during a special ceremony marking the queenmother’s 50th birthday.

The private event brought together several distinguished royals and notable personalities from different sectors of the country to honour the respected queenmother.

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh speaks at the 50th birthday celebration of Nana Agyakoma Difie II. Photo credit: Gist Online/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Speaking at the ceremony, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh expressed heartfelt gratitude for the guidance and mentorship she had received from Nana Agyakoma Difie II over the years.

She recounted that the queenmother had always taken a keen interest in her upbringing and personal development.

According to her, whenever she made mistakes while growing up, the queenmother would quietly summon her to her chambers and correct her without publicly embarrassing her.

She added that Nana Agyakoma Difie II consistently taught her the values of discipline, respect, and how to conduct herself as a royal from the palace of the Asantehene.

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh further noted that the queenmother often reminded her that she was being groomed for the betterment of Asanteman.

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh praised the queenmother’s motherly guidance and wisdom. Photo credit: GH Hyper/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, the motherly love, guidance, and wisdom shown by Nana Agyakoma Difie II played a major role in shaping many royals who grew up under her influence, contributing to the respect and admiration they enjoy today.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Ohemaa Kobi attends Women of Valour conference

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, daughter of the Asantehene, Nana Osei Tutu II, has captured attention online after being spotted at the Women of Valour 2026 event in London.

The women-focused event brought together women of substance from across the periphery of the country to a single venue in London.

In a video from the event, the medical doctor and entrepreneur can be seen engaging in a lively conversation with a group of friends. On noticing the camera focused on her, she shyly covered her face and tried to avoid being the centre of attention.

Known in private life as Caryn Agyemang Prempeh, she carries the name of her paternal grandmother, the late Queenmother of Asanteman, Ohemaa Afia Kobi.

Ohemaa Prempeh is not only a medical practitioner but social advocate and an entrepreneur. She is the founder of the Cerviva Foundation, an initiative established to raise awareness of cervical cancer among women in Ghana.

She attended St. Roses Senior High School and later enrolled in the School of Medical Sciences at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

She furthered her studies at Queen Mary University in London, where she studied Global Public Health. Today, Dr Prempeh works at LEKMA Hospital, pursuing her interest in public health while continuing her advocacy work.

Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Goldbod saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian journalist Nana Aba Anamoah responded to the backlash over her Women of Valour event.

The presenter expressed gratitude to Ghanaians, including netizens, for discussing the London event widely on social media.

She also noted that she loved the free publicity the Women of Valour conference had received on social media and urged fans to follow the event's official X page.

Source: YEN.com.gh