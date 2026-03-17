The Association of Graduate Students with Disability have announced their intention to embark on a peaceful demonstration against the government over the situation unemployment situations among members

situation The graduate students lament over what they describe as alack of structural inclusivity in workplaces and continuous to marginalisation of persons with disability

They are therefore calling on the government for comprehensive policies that actively promote employment inclusivity rather than token measures

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Association of Graduate Students with Disabilities has warned that it may stage a peaceful demonstration if the government fails to act on calls for greater inclusion of persons with disabilities in employment and social opportunities.

At a press conference in Accra, the group highlighted that despite having the same qualifications and competencies as their peers, they are often sidelined and treated with disdain and turned down when seeking employment.

Leaders of the Association of Graduate Students with Disabilities speaking at a press conference to highlight discrimination in employment. Photo credit:MyNewsGh/X, Hugh Sitton/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The association urged the presidency to take immediate action to protect its rights to equal employment.

They are advocating for the government to reserve at least a 5% employment quota for persons with disabilities, a move they say would ensure meaningful inclusivity.

While the group acknowledged efforts by the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Ministry of Labour and Employment to promote inclusivity, they stressed that these measures have fallen short of addressing their urgent needs fully.

Watch the X video here:

Visually impaired graduate begs Mahama for employment

A visually impaired graduate from the University of Ghana has made an emotional appeal to President John Mahama, urging him to address the challenges faced by graduates with disabilities who struggle to secure employment.

Members of the Association of Graduate Students with Disabilities advocate for a 5% employment quota during a press briefing on inclusivity. Photo credit: GettyImages

Source: UGC

The appeal was made during a press conference organised by the Coalition of Unemployed Graduates with Disabilities, where members raised concerns about the systemic barriers preventing persons with disabilities from participating fully in the workforce.

Speaking about his struggle with employment, the graduate, who studied Social Work at the University of Ghana, Legon, said he excelled academically alongside able students and was awarded the same degree.

However, his visits to government agencies, including local assemblies and civil service offices, seeking employment often ended in disappointment and disdain from some staff members.

He described these encounters as humiliating, saying they left him embarrassed and heartbroken.

Despite graduating several years ago, he continues to rely on the support of his parents for survival.

He further shared that his younger sister, who graduated recently, has been able to secure employment and become self-reliant, a reality that has left him emotionally distressed and disoriented.

He, therefore, called on the presidency to enforce laws protecting the rights of persons with disabilities, advocating for structures that ensure inclusiveness and equal employment opportunities for himself and thousands of others facing similar struggles.

Netizens show concern for graduates with disability

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section of the post to express their concern over the sentiments shared by unemployed graduate students with disabilities. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Coolio commented:

"Let's reopen the toll booth system. They can be employed at several toll booths around the country."

Kwesi Gyamfi said:

"After eight years of NPP, our graduates with disabilities still have to protest for jobs. They failed the vulnerable completely. It is time for real change."

JJ Boogie noted:

"If you were in Okuapeman School between 2015 and 2018, you would know all of the people in the video."

Source: YEN.com.gh