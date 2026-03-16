A student with hearing and speech impairments has appealed to Hon. Julius Debrah for more attention to the needs of students with special needs during exams

Citing the 2004 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), she explained that questions on music, such as those about Hiplife icon King Paluta, are impossible for deaf students to answer

Her advocacy has been widely praised online, with many noting that people with disabilities are often overlooked in education and broader social activities

A student with hearing and speech impairments has made an urgent appeal to Hon. Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff to the President of Ghana, urging that the concerns of students with special needs be given greater attention, particularly during national examinations.

In her plea, she acknowledged that some arrangements had been made in the past to support students with disabilities, but stressed that more must be done to ensure their unique challenges are fully addressed.

A deaf and non-speaking student appeals for greater consideration of special needs learners during exams. Photo credit: JuliusDebrah/Facebook, Derby-Derby/GettyImages

Source: UGC

Highlighting the difficulties faced during exams, she cited an example from the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

She recalled that in the Creative Arts paper, a question was asked about Ghanaian Hiplife icon King Paluta and his musical craft.

For a deaf and non-speaking student, she explained, it was impossible to hear or assess the music, making it extremely difficult to answer the question.

She added that such scenarios could result in automatic failures, unfairly affecting the chances of success in subjects like Creative Arts.

The student therefore appealed to Hon. Julius Debrah to help convey the concerns of students with special needs to the appropriate authorities, ensuring their circumstances are seriously considered during examinations and other national activities.

She highlighted challenges faced by students with disabilities, including questions in Creative Arts that are difficult for deaf students. Photo credit: UGC

Source: Twitter

Her call for inclusion has resonated widely, with many social media users applauding her advocacy and highlighting that the concerns of people with special needs are often overlooked in both educational and social settings.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Special-needs student applauded for brilliant submission

Scores of netizens have taken to social media to applaud the student with special needs for her brilliant submission to the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of comments below:

Bawumia's archives commented:

"I'm touched by her complaint. It seems we sometimes forget about them altogether. Our apologies to them."

Original said:

"All those arrangements are made by WAEC if the school write to them about the conditions of some of the students."

Mr West said:

"That's a great observation. Also, I felt this question posed a problem to the non-Twi-speaking Ghanaian students as well."

Johnson Dadson opined:

"Guys, please relax, the lady signed 2024. It was the interpreter who messed it up. Upon this said, just imagine the number of misinterpretations he’ll be making there."

E-Clipse said:

"It was the Creative Arts 2025 BECE where they were asked to name themes of King Paluta's song "Aseda"

Private Schools accuse government of discrimination

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana National Council of Private Schools recently accused the government of discrimination regarding fees for the BECE.

It said that BECE fees needed to be free for private schools. Currently, students pay GH¢465 and GH¢214 to register for the WASSCE and BECE, respectively.

Private schools have threatened to boycott the BECE and the WASSCE over what they described as exorbitant registration fees.

Source: YEN.com.gh