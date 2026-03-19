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Dr Joshua Ndoye, a lecturer and counsellor at the University of Education, Winneba, blames Ghana’s education system for the youth’s rush into security jobs

According to the Career and Guidance Counsellor, the current educational system trains students for jobs that largely do not exist

Dr Joshua Ndoye, therefore, calls on policymakers to reform the educational framework to match societal and economic needs

Joshua Luther Ndoye Upoalkpajor, a lecturer and Career Guidance counsellor at the University of Education, Winneba, has attributed the growing trend of Ghanaian youth flocking to the country’s security services to seek employment to shortcomings in the national education system.

According to Dr Ndoye, the existing educational framework has outlived its relevance, prompting a need for a comprehensive review.

Dr Joshua Ndoye urges reforms in Ghana’s education system to address youth unemployment Photo credit: Joshua Ndoye/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He explained that the system currently trains students for jobs that largely do not exist, pushing them toward alternative employment options such as the security sector.

Speaking in an interview, excerpts of which were shared on the Public Media Ghana TikTok channel, Dr Ndoye expressed concern that many applicants to the security services already hold first degrees from various universities, yet they are comfortable relying on their senior high school certificates to apply for these jobs in the security sector.

He emphasised that a better-structured education system, aligned with the evolving needs of society, would prevent thousands of educated youth from abandoning qualifications that could secure better job offers in favour of menial jobs.

Dr Ndoye speaks on the link between education structure and youth employment trends Photo credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

Dr Ndoye further called on policymakers and national leaders to pay close attention to the structure of Ghana’s educational system, advocating reforms that would equip graduates with the skills and opportunities required for a modern economy.

He stressed that the nation’s development and progress are closely tied to the effectiveness of its education system.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Lecturer attributes poor student performance to romantic relationships

Dr Joshua Luther Ndoye Upoalkpajor, a lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, has said that many male university students fail their examinations because they become overly invested in romantic relationships and assume responsibilities they are not prepared for.

Dr Ndoye has attributed student failure in exams to their over investment in campus relationships. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Facebook

According to him, some young men on university campuses begin to take on partial parental roles once they enter into romantic relationships with their girlfriends.

He explained that in some cases, male students even use their own school fees to pay the tuition fees of their girlfriends, leaving themselves in financial difficulty.

Dr Upoalkpajor noted that some of these students then turn to gambling activities such as sports betting with the hope of making money to pay their own fees. However, he said such attempts often end in disappointment.

He indicated that when these expectations fail, the emotional toll on the students becomes overwhelming, making it difficult for them to maintain a clear mindset and focus on their academic responsibilities.

As a lecturer in guidance and psychology, he said it was worrying to observe young men engaging in such irresponsible behaviour without considering the long-term consequences on their academic and professional futures.

Woman shares vital tips with university freshers

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young woman advised newly admitted university students to look beyond academic grades in their pursuit of success.

She advised new students not to deviate from the values their parents had instilled in them, and said that their independence needed to be tempered by stricter discipline.

Source: YEN.com.gh