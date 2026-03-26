An African-American man has gone viral on TikTok for opposing Africa’s push for slave trade reparations and recognition of the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity

According to him, efforts to classify the Transatlantic Slave Trade as a crime against humanity are “misplaced because African tribes played a role in the Transatlantic Slave Trade

He further argued that descendants of enslaved people, whom he believed were largely resident in North America, should be the primary beneficiaries

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

An African-American man in the United States has stirred debate online after strongly opposing calls by African countries for reparations tied to the transatlantic slave trade.

In a video circulating on social media, the man described efforts to have the Transatlantic Slave Trade recognised as the gravest crime against humanity as “misplaced.”

The US-based man argues that descendants of enslaved people in North America should be the primary beneficiaries of any reparations. Photo credit: LeoSpell/TikTok, JohnMahama/X

Source: UGC

His comments come in response to a proposal by Ghana’s President, John Mahama, at the United Nations General Assembly, which sought to formally classify the slave trade as a crime against humanity and lay the foundation for reparations.

According to the man, the primary victims of slavery were those who ended up in North America and their descendants, arguing that they should be the main beneficiaries of any reparative measures.

He further contended that enslaved Africans were often captured during inter-tribal conflicts and sold by fellow Africans to European traders.

Based on this, he claimed that African nations lack the moral grounds to demand reparations for an atrocity in which, he argued, they played a role.

“I don’t see why other countries should benefit from what my people went through,” he said, insisting that the focus of reparations should remain on African-Americans.

However, President Mahama, in presenting the motion, emphasised the enduring global consequences of slavery, noting that an estimated 12.5 million Africans were forcibly taken from the continent between the 15th and 19th centuries.

He argued that the legacy of the slave trade continues to manifest in systemic inequalities, including racial and economic disparities.

He described the resolution as “a route to healing and reparative justice.”

John Mahama addressing the UN General Assembly where he pushed for global recognition and reparations over slavery. Photo credit: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Source: UGC

The proposal received strong backing at the United Nations (UN), with 123 countries voting in favour.

Meanwhile, 52 countries, including the United Kingdom and several European Union member states, abstained from voting.

The United States, Israel, and Argentina voted against the motion.

The contrasting views have since sparked widespread debate online, highlighting deep divisions over how the legacy of slavery should be addressed and who should benefit from reparations.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Mahama criticises Trump again

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama criticised the Donald Trump-led administration for its handling of Black history and accused it of normalising the ‌erasure of Black history.

He said certain US policies are becoming a template for ⁠other governments as well as some private institutions.

President John Mahama noted that in the United States of America (USA), Black history courses were ​being removed from school curricula, and institutions were being mandated to stop teaching the truth of ,.

Source: YEN.com.gh