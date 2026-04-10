Respected Muslim cleric, Sheikh Illyas Abdul Rahman, has advised Muslims in Ghana to prioritise medical clearance before proceeding with burial arrangements.

He appealed during an interview with broadcaster Nana Romeo on Okay FM, which has since gained traction on social media platforms

He therefore encouraged Muslim families to cooperate fully with healthcare professionals and avoid actions that may obstruct hospital procedures

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Respected Muslim cleric, Sheikh Illyas Abdul Rahman, has advised the Muslim community in Ghana to seek medical clearance before burying deceased relatives, rather than rushing the process as is often practised.

Speaking in an interview with broadcast journalist Nana Romeo on Okay FM, excerpts of which have circulated on social media, the cleric addressed concerns surrounding hurried burial practices among some Muslim families.

Sheikh Illyas Abdul Rahman has advised Muslims to seek medical clearance before burial. Photo credit: PeacefmOnline/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He explained that the tradition of prompt burial is rooted in Islamic teachings attributed to Prophet Muhammad, which encourage believers to bury the dead without delay, as the soul is believed to be received by angels and awaits burial.

According to him, this belief has shaped the practice of swift burials within many Muslim communities.

However, Sheikh Abdul Rahman noted that this practice sometimes creates tension between families and hospital authorities, especially when medical personnel require time to determine the cause of death.

He expressed concern that, in some instances, disagreements have escalated into confrontations, contributing to negative perceptions of Muslims within healthcare settings.

The cleric emphasised that Islam does not prohibit medical procedures such as post-mortem examinations, stating that such processes are permissible when necessary.

He therefore urged Muslim families to cooperate with medical professionals and avoid actions that may disrupt hospital procedures.

He further encouraged the Muslim community to deepen their understanding of Islamic teachings to ensure that their actions align with both religious guidance and legal requirements.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Ghana's national Chief Imam mourns Ayatollah

In another report, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam of Ghana, has extended condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This follows the reported death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the ongoing war in the Middle East, sparked by US and Israeli airstrikes.

Khamenei, according to Iranian state media, died at age 86 on Sunday, March 1, 2026, as a result of the attack launched by Israel and the US.

The National Chief Imam, in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, described the Ayatollah as a devoted leader who combined commitment to his faith with public service.

Sheikh Sharubutu said he is saddened by the loss of lives in the evolving conflict.

He consequently called on all parties to respect national sovereignty, human dignity, and the sanctity of the holy month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Sharubutu described Ayatollah Khamenei as a devoted leader who combined commitment to his faith with public service.

“The Supreme Leader was also a symbol of resistance and hope for the oppressed. His Eminence further extols the martyred leader of Iran. His Eminence calls for an end to all hostilities. Indeed, escalating rhetoric must give way to peace-building pragmatism,” he stated.

Ghana evacuates Embassy staff from Iran

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana had evacuated its embassy staff from Iran amid rising Middle East tensions.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, confirmed that all Ghanaian diplomats are now safe and in high spirits.

He emphasised that the safety and welfare of Ghanaians worldwide remain a top priority, amid conflict in the Middle East.

Source: YEN.com.gh