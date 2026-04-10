Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah has commented on the spiritual fitness of Black Stars players ahead of the 2026 World Cup

The Prophet suggested that not all players are spiritually fortified and grounded to represent the national team

He mentioned the names of two spiritually fortified players, and another who is not spiritually fit for the team

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Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah has once again stirred conversation after sharing his views on the spiritual condition of players in Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking in an interview with broadcast journalist Nana Romeo, excerpts of which were shared on TikTok, the prophet suggested that not all players are spiritually grounded enough to represent the nation at the highest level.

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah has shared new comments about the spiritual condition of Black Stars players. Photo credit: Telvin Sowah/Facebook, GhanaWeb/UGC

Source: Facebook

He argued that selection into the national team should consider not only physical ability but also spiritual strength, insisting that players who are “well-grounded spiritually” deserve preference in the squad.

As part of his commentary, Prophet Telvin referenced defender Jonas Adjetey, claiming the player has conceded two penalties recently and attributing it to what he described as spiritual weakness.

He further described Antoine Semenyo, who currently plays for Manchester City, as a player who is spiritually strong and well-prepared for challenges ahead, predicting that his performances will improve significantly in the coming months.

The prophet also mentioned former Black Stars captain André Ayew, describing him as another player who is spiritually fortified and resilient.

He maintained that football is not purely a physical sport, but one influenced by spiritual forces that can impact performance on the pitch.

According to him, while many people believe spirituality in football is more prevalent in Africa, European teams also engage in such practices, although they tend to do so more discreetly.

According to Prophet Telvin, football is influenced by both physical and spiritual factors. Photo credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei/Facebook

Source: Twitter

His remarks have since generated mixed reactions online, with some agreeing with his spiritual perspective on sport, while others have dismissed the claims as controversial

Watch the TikTok video here:

Prophet raises alarm on Black Stars' spiritual capacity

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, founder and superintendent of the Prophetic Life Ministry, has sparked conversation after sharing his views on the spiritual state of Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

According to the Prophet, not all players are fit spiritually to represent Ghana. His remarks have sparked debate among football fans. Photo credit: Telvin Sowah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to the prophet, the team’s spiritual foundation is weak and requires urgent attention as preparations for the global tournament continue.

He explained that internal actions among players are partly responsible for the situation, alleging that some individuals resort to spiritual means in a bid to outshine their teammates and secure positions in the squad.

He noted that such practices create tension both on and off the pitch, affecting team unity and overall performance.

The prophet further claimed that, in some instances, individuals may attempt to influence outcomes to make it appear that the team’s struggles are linked to the absence of certain players.

As a solution, he said he is committed to helping rebuild what he described as the team’s spiritual foundation through an approach he calls the “Better Ghana Principle”.

He emphasised that the success of the Black Stars goes beyond football results, adding that it contributes to the country’s global image and national pride.

His remarks have since generated mixed reactions online, with some agreeing with his concerns while others have questioned the claims.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Telvin Sowah's Otto Addo warning resurfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah's warning about the dire consequences awaiting Ghana if Otto Addo was sacked resurfaced after the coach was let go.

In the video, Prophet Telvin said Ghana would likely reach the quarter finals of the World Cup but needed Otto Addo to be on the bench for that to happen, despite currently facing poor results in friendly matches.

Source: YEN.com.gh