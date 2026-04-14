Mary Amankwaa Fordjour is a throat cancer survivor and professional midwife advocating for cancer awareness in Ghana

According to Mary, she underwent multiple surgeries, including the removal of affected throat tissues and her larynx

Her story has inspired many and earned her widespread praise as a health advocate after dedicating herself to lifelong public education

Mary Amankwaa Fordjour, a throat cancer survivor and professional midwife, is using her personal journey to raise awareness about throat cancer and encourage early medical check-ups among Ghanaians.

According to Mary, her health challenges began several years ago after a fish bone got stuck in her throat while eating her favourite meal, banku with tilapia.

Mary Amankwaa Fordjour, a throat cancer survivor, is sharing her journey to raise awareness about early detection and treatment. Photo credit: Komla_Fordjour/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She explained that despite several attempts by her family to remove it, they were unsuccessful, leading to surgery at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

She said that some years after the procedure, she began experiencing persistent hoarseness of voice, a condition she had never suffered from before.

Although she sought medical attention, doctors were initially unable to identify the exact cause despite multiple tests.

Mary explained that over time, she grew frustrated and eventually stopped seeking further treatment after accepting her altered voice.

Mary's battle with throat cancer

Mary said that her condition later worsened when she noticed a painless lump developing at the back of her head. As a health professional, she initially tried treating it with antibiotics, but it did not go away.

Mary is encouraging Ghanaians to prioritise regular medical check-ups and seek professional help early. Photo credit: Korlebu hospital/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Concerned, she consulted a doctor who referred her to a specialist. After further examination, she was diagnosed with throat cancer.

Mary further disclosed that she underwent multiple surgeries, including procedures to remove affected tissues and her larynx to save her life.

Today, she speaks with the aid of a device fitted to her throat, but remains committed to educating the public on the importance of early detection, regular medical check-ups, and seeking timely professional care.

She has since been widely praised for her courage and dedication to public health advocacy.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Woman cries as husband is denied hospital bed

Ridge Hospital has once again found itself courting headlines for all the wrong reasons after a distressed Ghanaian woman broke down in tears, claiming that her husband was denied medical treatment.

In a trending video, the frustrated woman could be heard wailing at the hospital after staff at the medical facility allegedly advised her to transfer her critically ill husband to another hospital.

According to the yet-to-be-identified woman, her spouse was rushed to the emergency unit the previous day, and she had to wait several hours for the hospital staff to respond that there were no available beds.

Ghanaian woman cries out at Ridge Hospital

The woman could be heard making an emotional appeal to President John Mahama, begging for urgent assistance. Her husband's condition reportedly worsened as they waited for medical attention, only to be told to seek care at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital instead.

Her outcry comes in the wake of a broader controversy involving Ridge Hospital nurse Rejoice Tsotsoo Bortei and social activist Ralph St Williams.

Rejoice, who recently filed a GH¢7 million lawsuit against Ralph for defamation and assault, faced another intense scrutiny after her injury claims were questioned. Medical reports allegedly contradicted her statements, sparking doubts about professionalism at the hospital.

Watch the video here:

Ralph St. Williams responds to GH¢7m lawsuit

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that controversial Ghanaian activist Ralph St. Williams finally responded to the Ridge Hospital nurse after she sued him for GH¢ 7 million.

Speaking in an interview on Onua Maakye, St. Williams denied assaulting the nurse, Bortei.

He also disclosed that after seeking medical assistance for an injured individual, nurses were slow to help and told him he was being disruptive by demanding assistance.

Source: YEN.com.gh