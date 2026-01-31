Renowned Ghanaian politician and businessman Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has scored a major victory over former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other competitors in the NPP's presidential primaries on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

2026 NPP Presidential Primaries: Kennedy Agyapong Scores Major Victory Over Bawumia in Assin Central

Voting was held at various polling stations across the country as numerous delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) went to elect a new flagbearer in their presidential elections.

The party's internal election comes over a year after they abysmally lost the 2024 general elections to the current ruling party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, who served as the vice president to former president Nana Akufo-Addo from 2017 to 2025, is seeking a second chance to lead the party in the next elections.

The former vice president previously contested the 2024 elections but lost to John Mahama.

He faces fierce competition from former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong, Bosomtwe MP Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong, all of whom are also seeking to lead the party in the 2028 elections.

Kennedy Agyapong scores victory at Assin Central

Former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong was declared the winner of his constituency from the provisional results gathered from the polls.

Out of the 528 votes cast at the various polling stations, Kennedy Agyapong reportedly won the presidential primaries election at the Assin Central with 495 votes.

His closest challenger Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, came second with just 28 votes.

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Abetifi constituency Dr Bryan Acheampong placed third with four votes, while both Kwabena Agyapong and former Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum secured one vote each.

