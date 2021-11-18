The minister of finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, presented the 2022 economic policy and budget statement.

The minister did the presentation on the floor of parliament in the presence of members of parliament of various constituency.

During the budget presentation, Ofori-Atta mentioned a lot of thing that have been captured in the statement.

YEN.com.gh has however compiled four major highlights from the 2022 budget that has got a lot of people talking.

1. Abolishment of tolls on all public roads and bridges

The minister of finance, Ken Ofori Atta has indicated that all tolls on public roads and bridges have been abolished.

According to him, workers at the various toll booths will be reassigned.

Ofori Atta stated that the directive takes effect immediately the budget is approved.

He added that a new levy will be imposed to make the toll-paying more universal

2. No public worker was laid off despite the impact of COVID-19

Ofori-Atta has indicated that despite the effects of coronavirus on the economy, no public sector worker was sacked.

He made this known while highlighting the negative impact of covid-19 on the economy

“I am proud to announce that not a single public sector worker was laid off as a result of the impact of the pandemic on our economy and finance," he said.

According to Ofori-Atta, the government still managed to pay public sector workers their monthly salaries.

3. Mobile Money transactions to be taxed as gov't introduces 'e-levy'

Ofori-Atta announced that a new levy will be charged by the government in 2022 on all electronic transactions.

This according to him will widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector.

Ofori-Atta said the new electronic levy which will cover mobile money transactions and other electronic bank transfers will take effect from February 1, 2022.

The finance minister further added that it will not affect transactions that add up to GH¢100 or less per day.

4. NABCO beneficiaries will have their contracts extended

Ofori-Atta has stated that the remaining 67,000 Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) beneficiaries who have not secured jobs yet, will have their contract extended by one year.

According to him, two employment windows; the YouStart program and a Digital inclusion program will gradually absorb them in batches during the next fiscal year.

He made this known during the presentation of the 2022 budget statement and economic policy in Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Traffic at Kasoa toll booth reduces

In other news, the regular heavy traffic congestion at the Kasoa tollbooth has reduced drastically after the directive by the Ministry of Roads and Highways to stop the collection of tolls nationwide.

In a report filed by Citinews, motorists who use the stretch upon reaching the toll booth slow down in a bid to pay, until they realize the absence of the collectors and speed off.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has directed the immediate discontinuation of the collection of tolls on all public roads and bridges across the country.

