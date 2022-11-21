Ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the embattled Finance Minister

Anas wants Ken Ofori-Atta investigated for a possible conflict of interest situation with dismissed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen

CHRAJ Commissioner Joseph Whittal, in confirming the petition, says it is in relation to the purchase of some bonds for the government of Ghana

The woes of the embattled finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, are deepening by the day.

This comes after ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate Ofori-Atta over a possible conflict of interest.

Anas, in the petition, alleges that the minister and Charles Adu Boahen, the recently dismissed minister of state at the finance ministry, used their companies as transactional advisors in purchasing government bonds while executing their duties as state officials.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy News, Commissioner of CHRAJ Joseph Whittal said the official complaint from Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team is going through the standard assessment process to ensure that it meets the Commission's regulation.

CHRAJ Probing Merits In Anas Petition Against Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen - Whittal

Whittal also added that further assessments would be conducted on the allegations contained in the petition to establish whether it is within the Commission's mandate before the next steps are taken.

This comes after Adu Boahen was dismissed as minister after he was caught in the latest Anas exposé engaged in alleged influence peddling.

Those claims have been dismissed by the former minister, who denies any wrongdoing and accuses Anas of entrapping him in the 2018 video.

Already, the finance minister is facing a parliamentary inquiry after members of the minority accused him of a conflict of interest, among other allegations.

MPs from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have also piled pressure for the minister to be removed from office.

Anas Exposé: Details Emerge Of How Adu Boahen ‘Confessed’ That Dr. Bawumia Needs $200k To Approve Investment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anas' latest piece, 'Galamsey Economy,' caught Charles Adu Boahen on tape alleging that vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia needs just US$200,000 as an appearance fee to facilitate investment in the country.

Taking to his Facebook page, Anas said all this transpired when his Tiger Eye PI team met with Adu Boahen in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, and posed as investors ready to establish a business in the country.

