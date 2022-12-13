Ken Agyapong wants Ghanaians to give him just one term as president of the great Republic of Ghana

He said he does not need two terms as president to develop the country but with only 4 years he will secure many wins for Ghana

The Assin Central MP of the NPP made the remarks when he engaged NPP supporters in the United States of America

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Assin Central legislator Ken Agyapong has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to support his bid to become of Ghana.

He said he does not wish to become president for two terms, but only for only one term of four years.

"I don’t want to be president for eight years, I only want to be president for four years, challenge me and see," he said.

L-R: Ken Agyapong, NPP rally and the Jubilee House. Source: UGC, Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The government New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator made the appeal when he spoke to a cross section of party supporters in the United States recently.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said he is not a politician but a leader, promising to bring his leadership qualities on board to move the country forward towards development.

“A leader is the one who thinks of the development of his country and takes bold decisions irrespective of the repercussions. And the politician is the one who thinks of tomorrow’s election and therefore is not bold to take decisions,” he said in a YouTube video shared by Smart Ghana Updates TV.

He said he has been able to retain his set as Assin Central MP for many years because his focus has never been the next election but on delivering sterling leadership to his constituents.

"I don’t think of tomorrow’s election, I think of today and how I can make a difference...Ghanaians will decide after four years, I won’t be afraid, I will invest in Ghana and create employment for the youth,” he promised.

The outspoken NPP MP is fast becoming a force to reckon in the upcoming NPP primaries scheduled for next year, 2023.

Before he declared his presidential ambition, vice president Mahamudu Bawumia and trade minister Alan Kyerematen were seen as the key contenders.

However, since announcing his intention to contest the primaries his support base has been growing slowly but surely.

Ken Agyapong Vows To Win NPP Flagbearership For The 2024 Elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Ken Agyapong has said come what may, he will lead the NPP into the 2024 elections.

Speaking to traders in Kumasi, the NPP's strongest base, he said he was confident of retaining the presidency for the NPP if he wins the primaries in 2023.

He promised to fix some 200 broken street lamps in the market area to improve security.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh