Mr Mohammed Fuseini Sadat, the Tamale North chairman of Ghana's main political opposition, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been suspended by the northern regional branch of the party.

The regional branch of the party took the decision to suspend Mr Mohammed Fuseini Sadat after a group of polling station executives of the Tamale North constituency presented a petition demanding his ouster from the party over an alleged shooting incident.

The polling station executives' petition to the regional leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) cited various concerns and several breaches and violations of Article 4 (7) (1b) and 4(7) (1g) of the party’s constitution.

Among numerous allegations, Mohammed Fuseini Sadat was accused of shooting and injuring an individual, Mr Karim Alhassan, a polling station organizer, over a small misunderstanding on the night of Friday, January 17, 2025.

The newly suspended NPP Tamale North party chairman was also accused of leading a group of gun-wielding thugs to forcefully seize a pickup truck from the driver of the parliamentary candidate Abdul Raman Alidu Abra for the constituency during the 2024 elections on December 7.

Mr Mohammed Fuseini Sadat was also accused of making false accusations and intemperate language against the party's leadership during interviews on radio, TV and even social media.

The suspended Tamale North party chairman was also alleged to have some individuals believed to be police officers to break into a private business centre of the party's constituency parliamentary candidate Abdul Raman Alidu Abra, who lost to the incumbent MP and NDC candidate Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini in the 2024 elections.

Mr Mohammed Fuseini Sadat and the alleged police officers reportedly looted the business centre and absconded with valuable items including fertiliser, streetlights and hair dryers.

The Tamale North Chairman's suspension begins with immediate effect and the petition has been forwarded to the regional disciplinary committee for further investigations and recommendations.

As part of his suspension, Mr Mohammed Fuseini Sadat has been ordered to refrain from any activities or any representation of the New Patriotic Party with further disciplinary action expected to be taken against him for failure to comply with the directive.

The chairman has also been ordered by the party's leadership to hand over all the party's belongings in his possession to the party's constituency executive committee as he begins to serve his suspension.

Below is the letter of suspension of Mr Mohammed Fuseini Sadat from the NPP:

