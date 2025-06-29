The General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Bishop Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, has once again shared a prophecy on the NPP flagbearer race

The Ghanaian pastor said he only shares what has been revealed to him by God and does not fear any human threats that come his way

Social media users who watched the Man of God share the prophecy shared their thoughts in the comment section

The General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Bishop Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, has emphasised that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong will emerge victorious in the NPP flagbearer contest.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has chosen to conduct the presidential primaries on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Bishop Bernard ElBernard predicts that Kennedy Agyapong will win the NPP flagbearer race. Photo credit: @bernard.nelsontv Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, Bishop Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, during a church service, said God revealed the winner of the NPP presidential primaries to him, and he would only speak what he sees.

“I’m telling you again that me, the Lord, told me that Honourable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong will become the flagbearer of the NPP after their primaries. Do you know the threats they gave me during the 2024 elections ask them whether I run.”

He added that there he does not fear sharing the prophecies since he is certain they are from God. He said no threats will prevent him from speaking the mind of God.

“You are a Ghanaian, I’m a Ghanaian, why should I run? They brought their gang ask them whether I ran. I showed them who I am, if they like they should try.”

“Some of you I don’t know what you serve. As for me, I serve God and my name is Bernard ElBernard. The only thing you can choose is to lie against me. You will claim I am not from God because even you don’t know who you are from," he added.

This is not the first time the Man of God has spoken about the NPP flagbearer contest. In May 2025, Bishop Bernard Elbernard shared a similar prophecy.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to NPP flagbearer prophecy

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Chinonso1063851 said:

“Na because Dey never arrest any pastor for false prophecy na why them Dey open dem mouth Dey shout the lord told me every time. Now I'm sure his congregation don't believe him. This is how they project all these politicians at the top, with God told me after collecting money.”

@nyaduwaa wrote:

“Legal Scammers.”

@darko_pan44044 said:

“We are not sleeping until the prophecy comes to pass. 🙏🙏🙏.”

@Kay_hotspot wrote:

“It’s that time of the year again.”

@qwofi_manuel said:

“Ken is Ghana’s MESSIAH 🇫🇷🐘 #Ken2028.”

@OnlyFactsGhana wrote:

“If this prophecy comes to pass, I dream about being in 2024.”

@TheAtiila said:

“Well, that’s the word of the prophet. I’m not a prophet, but I have equally predicted that in 2024.”

@alternativenpp wrote:

“We must urge our religious leaders from making these sorts of claims every election cycle. The NPP flagbearer will be chosen by the people and for the people. I doubt our God in heaven is overly concerned with the internal politics of the NPP! #makenppgreatagain.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh