The Minority in Parliament has petitioned some key state agencies to probe Sammy Gyamfi after his cash gift to Nana Agradaa

The petition was made to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Special Prosecutor, and the Inspector General of Police

A video of Gyamfi gifting dollars to Agradaa sparked the controversy after going viral online

The Minority in Parliament has formally petitioned some key state agencies over the controversy involving Sammy Gyamfi and his cash gift to Nana Agradaa.

The minority petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), and the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Joy News reported that the petition, submitted on May 14, 2025, called for a probe into the circumstances surrounding the gift.

According to the Minority, the alleged transaction raises serious ethical and legal concerns, particularly given Mr Gyamfi's dual role as a senior NDC official and his recent appointment as acting Managing Director of the Goldbod.

They argue that any financial dealings between a public official and a controversial figure like Agradaa, who has faced multiple legal challenges in the past, warrant immediate scrutiny to uphold the integrity of public office.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gyamfi has emphasised that he has not engaged in any financial transactions with Agradaa and welcomes any investigation that would clear his name.

The CHRAJ, OSP, and IGP have acknowledged receipt of the petition and indicated that preliminary assessments are underway.

The outcome of the investigations could have significant implications for public trust in political institutions and the enforcement of ethical standards among public officials.

Already, a private citizen who filed a petition at CHRAJ over the matter has withdrawn his petition.

All these come after the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, formally cautioned the acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi and explained that there was no need for further action against him once he had also apologised for the incident.

