Appiah Stadium has created another viral moment after running into NDC politician Sammy Gyamfi

The popular 'serial caller' and the Ghana Goldbod CEO met during the Mining in Motion Summit at Kempinski in Accra

Appiah Stadium sparked hilarious reactions on social media after forcing two people to kneel before Gyamfi

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular Ghanaian political commentator Appiah Stadium sparked social media reactions after running into the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Goldbod, Sammy Gyamfi.

Appiah Stadium meets Sammy Gyamfi during the Mining in Motion summit at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Monday, June 2, 2025. Image credit: @switchfocus

Source: Instagram

Appiah Stadium, over the years, has become infamous for creating viral moments via his forced interactions with prominent Ghanaians.

The former 'serial caller', whose real name is Frank Appiah, was interacting with Gyamfi when two people attempted to greet the Goldbod CEO. Appiah forced them to bow down by shouting at them.

Appiah Stadium meets Sammy Gyamfi

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Gold Board (Goldbod), Sammy Gyamfi, had a memorable encounter with Appiah Stadium following the Mining in Motion summit held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra on Monday, June 2, 2025.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Appiah Stadium and Gyamfi were exchanging words.

Appiah Stadium hyped the NDC lawyer as they stood side-by-side, as he usually does when he meets prominent people, which Ghanaians interpret as an attempt to gain favour.

During their interaction, two other individuals approached Gyamfi and Appiah Stadium quickly shouted at them to bow down to the politician.

He said that due to Otumfuo praising Sammy Gyamfi, he deserves to be held in high esteem by those who approach him.

Sammy Gyamfi stopped the moment by calling on the individuals to rise, although he enjoyed the humour created by Appiah's antics.

Social media users hinted that Appiah Stadium was being forceful to receive some dollars from Gyamfi.

Watch the Instagram video below.

The Mining in Motion summit brought together stakeholders to discuss policy aimed at improving the local artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector.

Political commentator Appiah Stadium creates viral moments with prominent personalities. Image credit: Appiah Stadium

Source: Facebook

The Asantehene, speaking during the summit, pointed a special spotlight on the Goldbod CEO and praised his work in bringing proactive leadership to the fight against illegal mining.

President John Dramani Mahama, his brother Ibrahim Mahama, Nana Kwame Bediako, and many other prominent Ghanaians appeared at the summit.

Ghanaians react to Appiah Stadium-Gyamfi meeting

YEN.com.gh gathered reactions of Ghanaians to Sammy Gyamfi and Appiah Stadium's meeting.

paulinaatadana said:

""Na dollars nu wohin😂😂"

user0011 said:

"Appiah wants 800 USD."

hayfordaklaku wrote:

"He is becoming a nuisance."

CRISSODDS🖤🤍 commented:

"Mr Appiah nie 🤣🤣🤣"

Appiah Stadium pushes against firing Gyamfi

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Appiah Stadium fought against calls for Sammy Gyamfi to be fired in the wake of his Agradaa scandal and begged for President Mahama to let him keep his job.

The Goldbod CEO faced calls for his firing after he gifted controversial priestess, Nana Agradaa, $800 following a meeting in town.

Appiah Stadium, in a viral video, went down on his knees and begged President Mahama not to heed calls for Gyamfi's sack.

He said the astute communicator has a bright future ahead in the party and should not be hampered by one simple mistake.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh