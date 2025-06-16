A heated clash broke out in Parliament as Afenyo-Markin accused the Mahama-led administration of hypocrisy

The debate erupted during Justice Senyo Dzamefe’s vetting, one of seven justices nominated by President Mahama

Majority Leader Ayariga dismissed the accusations, defending the judicial process and insisting there were no procedural flaws

A heated debate erupted in Parliament between the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, and the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, during the vetting proceedings of Justice Senyo Dzamefe, one of the seven Supreme Court justices nominated by President John Mahama.

Afenyo-Markin launched a scathing critique of the processes used in the ongoing investigations into petitions against Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, accusing the Supreme Court of failing to intervene.

He also accused the President Mahama administration of exhibiting hypocrisy and double standards, arguing that the government’s presentation of seven Supreme Court nominees contradicted its earlier opposition to two nominations made at the end of President Akufo-Addo’s tenure.

“We convene while the Chief Justice sits suspended through a procedurally questionable process under articles 146 and 296. An executive that suspends one Chief Justice while installing seven justices is not filling vacancies; it is reshaping the constitutional order. The appearance of institutional capture is inevitable and constitutionally catastrophic. The Supreme Court has abdicated its constitutional duty, repeatedly refusing to intervene when fundamental principles of natural justice are being violated. This institutional cowardice is constitutionally inexcusable,” he said.

“This government’s double standard is staggering. The same NDC that relentlessly opposed Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah and Professor Frimpong Oppong’s nominations under President Akufo-Addo, crying that the court was overbloated, now presents seven nominees simultaneously. Where was their concern about court size then? This gross dishonesty and rank opportunism insult our intelligence and the constitutional process,” he added.

Majority Leader refutes Minority Leader’s accusations

However, the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, firmly rejected these accusations, defending the investigation process and dismissing claims of governmental inconsistency.

He maintained that the current proceedings were procedurally sound and that the Minority Leader’s allegations of hypocrisy were unfounded.

“This is not the proper platform to be questioning the processes involved in relation to Justice Torkornoo. I think it’s inappropriate, but let me just indicate that there is nothing procedurally questionable in terms of the process that Justice Torkornoo is being taken through. The constitution is clear on the process, and the process has been followed diligently. Efforts to question that process in the Supreme Court have been unsuccessful,” Ayariga said.

“So I find it inappropriate that before a committee of this nature, the Minority Leader is questioning the process. And on the other accusations that this government is engaged in double standards, I think that is also inappropriate,” he added.

Watch the video below:

The tense exchange highlights the deep-seated political divisions surrounding the nomination and vetting of Supreme Court justices in Ghana.

The vetting process of the seven Supreme Court justices commenced on Monday, 16 June 2025.

The outcome will be closely watched, with implications for the judiciary and the balance of power within Ghana’s political landscape.

Supreme Court dismisses Justice Torkornoo's application

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Supreme Court dismissed Chief Justice Getrude Torkornoo's injunction application challenging her potential removal from office.

Torkornoo had earlier called the proceedings considering her removal a ruse and a mockery of justice.

The suspended chief justice has also complained that the attempts to impeach her are unjust and inhumane.

