Two BECE candidates in the Upper East Region tragically died in a motorbike accident during their "pens down" party in Bongo Lungo

The students collided with another motorbike, leading to the immediate death of both after sustaining severe injuries

Local assembly member, Mr. Aeke Gideon, has called for action to curb social vices among BECE students

Two Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region of Ghana died in a motorbike accident during their "pens down" party in Bongo Lungo.

YEN.com.gh has gathered that the two students were riding a motorbike after their final exam in the evening, heading to Marlian’s Pub in the Bongo Lungo community.

Two students die in a motor accident after taking their last BECE paper. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Speaking exclusively to assembly member Mr Aeke Gideon, it was confirmed that the two students, from Balungo in his electoral area, collided with another motorbike coming from the Lungo direction. This tragic accident resulted in the deaths of both students.

According to Mr. Gideon, the students were riding towards Lungo when they crashed into two gentlemen riding from the opposite direction. The impact caused all four individuals to fall.

One of the students suffered multiple fractures and severe bleeding, leading to their immediate death at the scene.

The other student also sustained critical injuries, including a fractured waist, and died shortly thereafter.

“The students were on their way to Lungo when they collided with two gentlemen riding towards Balungo. One of the gentlemen managed to get up, but one student had a fracture in his neck and multiple leg fractures, with uncontrollable bleeding. The other student had a fracture in his waist, and both died at the scene,” Mr Gideon noted.

Rising social vices among students

He expressed concern that many BECE candidates in the area were seen consuming alcohol and riding motorbikes recklessly, highlighting the need to address the rising social vices among junior high school students, including high rates of teenage pregnancy.

He pointed out that some BECE students were even spotted carrying babies to exam centres.

In light of this tragedy, Mr. Gideon plans to bring the issue to the attention of the Bongo District Assembly, emphasising the need for bylaws to curb social vices.

He also intends to collaborate with traditional leaders and stakeholders in his electoral area to discourage BECE candidates from engaging in unnecessary celebrations, such as pens down parties, and to encourage them to focus on their studies.

BECE candidate in the Ashanti Region trades examination hall for a galamsey pit. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

BECE candidate trades exams for galamsey pit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a BECE candidate in the Ashanti Region allegedly abandoned his exams to work in a galamsey pit, citing the need to "hustle for money."

The candidate, registered at Duapompo M/A JHS in Juaben, reportedly skipped the first day of the ongoing exams.

Local authorities, including the Municipal Chief Executive and Education Director, have expressed surprise and promised to address his actions.

Zikira Abdul Bashir, the assistant head teacher of the An Nasr School Academy in Kumasi, said the incident, though isolated, could undermine the value of education, with the most immediate impact being the perception that formal education, symbolised by the BECE, is not as valuable.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh