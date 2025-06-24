The Afadzato South District Assembly in the Volta Region was disconnected from the national grid over a GHS 60,000 debt

ECG’s nationwide disconnection exercise began on June 16 to target defaulting customers

The Assembly disputes sudden billing hikes and has requested a payment plan to resolve the issue

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) disconnected the Afadzato South District Assembly from the national power grid on Friday, June 20, 2025.

The disconnection, according to a source close to the matter, resulted from an accumulated debt of GH¢60,000 over a short period.

This move forms part of a nationwide exercise launched by ECG on Monday, 16 June, to disconnect defaulting customers.

Derek Safo Yiadom, the Assistant Director and Head of the Administration Unit of the Afadzato South District Assembly, confirmed the disconnection in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh.

“I can confirm to you that we [District Assembly] have been disconnected. I received a call on Saturday that the premises had been disconnected,” Yiadom said.

Disputed ECG bill increments

Yiadom mentioned ongoing issues with the billing, highlighting an unexplained surge in the electricity charges.

“As far back as November 2023, our bill with ECG was about GHS 6,040. Then suddenly, in January and February 2024, the bill shot up to about GHS 32,000. I personally went to the commercial manager at Hohoe with our old bill from November and the new one. He said they had done billing reconciliation and rationalisation and realised that we [District Assembly] were underbilled. I explained that we hadn't added any new equipment in the offices for the bill to rise like that,” he explained.

He added, “...the truth is we acknowledged that we owe ECG, but there were discrepancies in the figures. How can we owe GHS 6,040.56 and in three months it increases to GHS 32,000?”

Current connection status and resolution efforts

As of 10:06am on Monday, 23 June, the District Assembly premises remained disconnected from the grid.

The Assistant Director confirmed that the Assembly had made efforts to resolve the matter with ECG.

“Even when the new DCE, Hon. Maxwell Tawiah, assumed office, he invited ECG to a meeting and told them that although there are discrepancies, we do not agree with the bill presented. He asked for a payment plan so we could settle it. So it's not like the Assembly just did nothing about the bill,” he said

When asked about the current amount owed, Yiadom responded, “...the billing has increased to GHS 60,000, so that is true, but there were disagreements about the extent of the increase.."

